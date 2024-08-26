TechRadar's Photography Week 2024: a celebration of all things analog

Welcome to TechRadar's Photography Week 2024 – a week-long celebration of analog photography to mark World Photography Day which takes place on August 19 every year.

Despite the advances in digital technology, the proliferation of AI in today's cameras and AI image generators in photography, there's a growing number of people turning to retro analog tech instead.

In 2024, interest in retro cameras has further grown, and with good reason. From Pentax unveiling its first new film camera in over 20 years, the Pentax 17, to a regular flow of instant cameras that included a first-ever interchangeable lens model, the Nons SL660, we've had plenty of fun with film.

There's exciting new models on the horizon such as the Rollei 35AF, plus film camera enthusiasts clamoring for stalwarts Canon and Nikon to get their skin in the analog game once more.

Throughout Photography Week, which we ran from August 19 to 26, we have been sharing new stories every day, including a review of the new multi-lens Alfie Tych+ and a retrospective of the year's best film photography moments. You can see the highlights from the week's content, below.

Interested in film photography and want to know your options? We updated our best film cameras guide and best instant cameras guides during Photography Week 2024 to ensure that you have the most up to date information.

We looked back over all of the latest film camera releases that hit the shelves in 2024 and that got the full TechRadar review treatment, including the Pentax 17 and Lomography Lomatic 110. We also shared what we expect to happen next in the analog space, including what we'd like to see, and of course unpacked why film photography is trending today. The appeal to film is more than skin deep: beyond the vintage feel associated with film cameras, it's the permanent, less perfect medium to capture experiences that people are becoming interested in once more.

It's not perfect, but that didn't stop us awarding the Alfie Cameras Tych+ a five-star rating in our in-depth review. We love what Alfie Cameras has done with its exciting half-frame compact: offering four lens options for a beautiful range of creative possibilities, in such a small and compact package. It's quite expensive for those simply looking for a bit of creative analog fun on the side, plus there are plenty of cheaper options on the second-hand market, such as the classic Olympus Trip. However, if you're looking for a tiny film camera with a difference, we highly recommend this charming snapper.

New to film photography and confused by all of your options? We shared an article that explains all of the different camera film sizes available and why you'd opt for each one, plus the film types to choose between in each format. Whichever film camera you go for, you'll find the art is a slow and magical process that offers something that digital photography lacks. Film photography isn't easy or cheap, but it is rewarding.

It had been decades since I last shot decent instant photos with my beloved Polaroid SX-70. It's one of the most beautiful cameras ever made, but sadly mine had been out of service for years given its inconsistent performance and washed-out prints. Thankfully, I came across Retrospekt in the US, a company that specializes in restoring retro tech, and got it to work its magic on my classic instant camera. This article explores the history of my Polaroid SX-70 and my experiences with it after it was given a new lease of life.

If there's a single film camera on the horizon that has got us excited, it has to be the Rollei 35AF. It comes 58 years after the original model and is made by analog photography minnows Mint who have been laboring a modern version of the classic point-and-shoot film compact for some time now. We're told it'll be launched in 2024, equipped with autofocus and a built-in flash. The new 35mm everyday camera packs the same retro charm as its vintage forebearers and an all-metal body, plus a host of new features that make it easier to use today such as an auto mode and selfie button. We are one of many that have joined the waiting list on the dedicated Rollei 35AF website and hope the charming snapper is in our hands before the year is out.