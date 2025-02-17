We rate the Nikon Z6 III as the best camera for most people and it's back down to a record-low price today

The annual Presidents' Day sales at Adorama today have incredible discounts on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar, including the excellent Nikon Z6 III.

The Nikon Z6 III currently sits at the top of our best mirrorless cameras buyers guide and you can pick it up right now for just $2,196.95 (was $2,496) at the retailer.

At $300, this is a match for the best price we've seen on this latest flagship hybrid model from the well-known brand. While it's not a record-low, it is essentially a re-run of the retailer's Black Friday so it's definitely an easy recommendation.

As an overview, the Nikon Z6 III features an extremely competitive specs sheet for both video and photography at this price point. Of particular note are the much-improved autofocus (a common complaint of the previous iterations) and support for 6K video up to 60fps; something that is incredibly rare at this price point. The stunning new 5,760k-dot viewfinder is also a particular highlight.

Get $300 off the Nikon Z6 III

Nikon Z6III: was $2,496 now $2,196.95 at Adorama US TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price in the Adorama Presidents' Day sale today. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this superb deal that matches the record-low.

Note, that Adorama and B&H Photo both have excellent President's Day sales that feature a number of deals on Sony, Canon, and other leading camera brands today. If the above Z6 III deal doesn't appeal, then check out this equally as good discount on the excellent Z8: another one of our favorite models.

Also available in the Presidents' Day sales today...

More of today's best Presidents' Day sales