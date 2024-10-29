Want a dream lightweight camera and lens for travels? The underrated OM-5 is our top pick at this record low price

It's two-years-old now, but the OM System OM-5 remains our top pick in our best travel cameras guide – that's testament to how good this underrated Micro Four Thirds system is. And if there's one versatile and high-quality lens that perfectly complements the OM-5's lightweight and rugged retro body, it's the 12-45mm F4 Pro.

The pairing are a dream for travels and have fallen to a record low price in the UK thanks to a combination of a £200 discount and huge OM System cashback savings – now available for a record low £999 at Jessops. You'll need to act fast though, the £300 cashback offer ends on November 3. In the US, the camera and lens pairing is at a record-equalling low price of $1,299 at Adorama – that's a $300 saving.

As we approach the Black Friday 2024 deals season, this camera and lens deal stood out among the growing number of early deals already popping up at leading camera retailers. If you're wanting a powerful camera and lens to throw in the bag on your travels, we don't think you'll find a better package at this price point right now.

Today's best OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 Pro lens deal in the UK

OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 Pro lens: was £1,499.99 now £999.99 at Jessops

Combine the £200 saving with £300 cashback from OM System, available until November 3, and the OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 Pro lens falls to £1,000 for the first time. You get a compact and rugged camera with advanced computational features, a 20MP BSI Live MOS Sensor, plus 5-axis image stabilization that provides up to 6.5 stops of compensation for blur-free telephoto and long handheld exposures. Video maxes out at 4K resolution up to 30fps, meaning there are better alternatives for video-focused users. However, combined with the 12-45mm F4 Pro lens you have a dream lightweight and rugged package for travel photography.

Today's best OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 Pro lens deal in the US

OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 Pro lens: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Adorama

Melding a compact, rugged body with advanced computational features and a 20MP BSI Live MOS Sensor, the OM-5 is an extremely capable camera for the price. Its superb 5-axis image stabilization provides up to 6.5 stops of compensation for blur-free telephoto and long handheld exposures. If you're into shooting video, then you'll get 4K resolution but only up to 30fps, meaning this camera is probably better for photographers. Combined with the 12-45mm F4 Pro lens, and you have a dream lightweight and rugged package for travel photography.

If you want to level up your photography, you'll find that the OM-5, especially with the 12-45mm F4 Pro lens, is a much better travel camera than your smartphone. Our OM-5 review says the retro camera "feels great in the hand, looks the part, and boasts superb image stablization meaning you can ditch the tripod and pack light."

How light? The camera weighs just 14.6oz / 414g (with battery and card), while the lens is just 8.96oz / 254g – that's 23.5oz / 668g combined for a rugged and weather-sealed camera and lens pairing. The proven lens has an effective 24-90mm focal length which covers you for most travel scenarios, capturing detail with excellent clarity.

As for the camera, it can shoot up to 30fps, it enjoys computational mode such as Live ND for long exposure effects, plus it is also compatible with a huge range of excellent Micro Four Thirds lenses which are generally smaller and lighter than APS-C or full-frame system equivalents - and cheaper too. If you're thinking of a new camera system and want to keep things small, Micro Four Thirds is the way, and this deal is an excellent entry point.

The OM-5 pictured with the 12-45mm F4 Pro lens during our in-depth review (Image credit: Future)

If you're new to mirrorless cameras, then it's also worth checking out our best entry level mirrorless cameras where you'll find a wide range of options that cover different budgets and end applications.