The stunning retro OM System OM-3 has just received its first price-cut with this easy-to-miss deal at Adorama
A small but welcome discount on this stunning retro camera
Adorama currently offers a $100 coupon on the brand-new OM System OM-3, which will drive the price down to $1,899 (was $1,999) when you add it to your cart and check out. This is the first-ever price cut on this stunning camera, which easily ranks among our favorite releases of 2025 so far.
While it's arguably a niche product, the OM-3 is a fantastic choice for travel, street, or even landscape photography. That's all thanks to its pairing of a stunning all-metal retro design and 20MP Micro Four Sensor.
Not only does the OM-3 pair up with the fantastic and extensive range of lightweight Micro Four Thirds lenses, but class-leading autofocus and computational modes make it an extremely versatile camera. And it's now available with a nice little discount at Adorama.
OM System OM-3 deal at Adorama
Adorama's small but welcome $100 rebate is the first price cut I've seen yet on the new OM System OM-3. This small but powerful Micro Four Thirds powerhouse is one of our favorite cameras of 2025 so far, thanks to its gorgeous retro looks, powerful stacked sensor, and outstanding computational features. Our main complaint? The price. Which makes Adorama's latest deal a welcome surprise.
The OM-3's price was the main reason I didn't preorder this camera as soon as it was available, so today's deal at Adorama has definitely piqued my interest.
At $1,899, this is by no means a cheap camera, but this is a price that's starting to become more compelling. It's still a little pricier than competitors like the Fujifilm X-T5 (currently $1,699), but it's cheaper than the full-frame Nikon Zf (currently $1,999).
For a full deep dive of this particular model, check out our OM System OM-3 review. Alternatively, see more camera deals below.
More camera deals today
Today's deal on the OM System OM-5 brings the dimuitive camera down to a brand new record-low price. Rated as our current favorite body for travel photography, the OM-5 packs in a massive range of features that belie it's modest size and price. An excellent 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor gets you access to a massive range of first and third-party lenses while computational features like hand-held high resolution and live ND offer incredible versatility.
Our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review awarded this stunning flagship camera a full five stars out of five, and it's easy to see why. Alongside incredible autofocus (easily some of the best we've ever tested), a 45MP full-frame sensor, and a host of new computational features, the EOS R5 Mark II is easily one of the best cameras on the market right now. Is it overkill for most? Arguably. However, professional photographers will love how this camera makes the most demanding of tasks easy.
Also available for the same price at B&H Photo.
