The brilliant Sony A7 IV gets a £700 Black Friday price cut for a new record-low price

I've long rated the Sony A7 IV as one of the most complete mirrorless cameras available – it balances photo and video quality with speedy performance supremely well. The downside it that it's historically cost more than its rivals, but that just changed with its biggest-ever price-cut: the Sony A7 IV is just £1,699 at Jessops (was £2,399) for the body only – that's £700 off.

There are even better deals if you need a lens to go with it. My top pick is the Sony A7 IV with FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens for just £2,299 also at Jessops (was £3,199) – that's £900 off.

Now at its lowest price, the three-year-old A7 IV is more reasonable than ever, even if it is due an update. The new Nikon Z6 III has received its first-ever price cut which you can find over at my Black Friday camera deals 2024 roundup, but it's still £500 more. If you're interested in our wider deals coverage, check out our Black Friday deals live hub where the very best deals are regularly being posted.

Today's best Sony A7 IV deal

The Sony A7 IV impressed us during our in-depth review. (Image credit: Future)

The A7 IV is excellent for photos and videos thanks to its full-frame 33MP sensor, 4K video and speedy autofocus. It topped our best mirrorless cameras buying guide for a long time until it was recently dethroned by the Nikon Z6 III which boasts better video performance. However, Sony's A7 IV maintains the advantage for photography, producing higher-resolution photos.

The Sony A7 IV is the full-frame Alpha camera that makes sense for most people. It boasts Sony's excellent autofocus, even if newer models like the pricier A7R V boast the latest AI processing chip for even better subject recognition.

It's also a capable video shooter, even if some of its features are looking a little dated, such as its heavily cropped slow-motion 4K video at 60fps. Rival models also shoot faster for action photography. That said, the A7 IV was top of our best mirrorless camera guide for a long time and in our review we said it could be the only mirrorless camera you ever need. Three years later, we stand by that verdict.

Considering its features and age, the A7 IV's price has felt like a sticking point. It was due a major price drop and it's finally got one, with more than 25% off. And with a huge selection of lenses available, it could be the best camera system for you to invest in.

