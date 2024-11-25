The brilliant Sony A7 IV gets a £700 Black Friday price cut for a new record-low price
The A7 IV bundle with Sony's 24-105mm F4 lens is even better value at £900 off
I've long rated the Sony A7 IV as one of the most complete mirrorless cameras available – it balances photo and video quality with speedy performance supremely well. The downside it that it's historically cost more than its rivals, but that just changed with its biggest-ever price-cut: the Sony A7 IV is just £1,699 at Jessops (was £2,399) for the body only – that's £700 off.
There are even better deals if you need a lens to go with it. My top pick is the Sony A7 IV with FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens for just £2,299 also at Jessops (was £3,199) – that's £900 off.
Now at its lowest price, the three-year-old A7 IV is more reasonable than ever, even if it is due an update. The new Nikon Z6 III has received its first-ever price cut which you can find over at my Black Friday camera deals 2024 roundup, but it's still £500 more. If you're interested in our wider deals coverage, check out our Black Friday deals live hub where the very best deals are regularly being posted.
Today's best Sony A7 IV deal
Combine £300 Sony cashback and a £400 Jessops price cut and the A7 IV drops to £1,699, which is the lowest-ever price by some margin for one of the most complete mirrorless cameras ever. Jessops' deal is much lower than the current sale price at Amazon which stands at £1,999.
Arguably an even better deal is the A7 IV with superb FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens for £2,299 also at Jessops – that's a £400 price cut combined with £500 Sony cashback for a total of £900 off.
The A7 IV is excellent for photos and videos thanks to its full-frame 33MP sensor, 4K video and speedy autofocus. It topped our best mirrorless cameras buying guide for a long time until it was recently dethroned by the Nikon Z6 III which boasts better video performance. However, Sony's A7 IV maintains the advantage for photography, producing higher-resolution photos.
The Sony A7 IV is the full-frame Alpha camera that makes sense for most people. It boasts Sony's excellent autofocus, even if newer models like the pricier A7R V boast the latest AI processing chip for even better subject recognition.
It's also a capable video shooter, even if some of its features are looking a little dated, such as its heavily cropped slow-motion 4K video at 60fps. Rival models also shoot faster for action photography. That said, the A7 IV was top of our best mirrorless camera guide for a long time and in our review we said it could be the only mirrorless camera you ever need. Three years later, we stand by that verdict.
Considering its features and age, the A7 IV's price has felt like a sticking point. It was due a major price drop and it's finally got one, with more than 25% off. And with a huge selection of lenses available, it could be the best camera system for you to invest in.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.