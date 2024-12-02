OK, now I'm seriously tempted – Nikon's 5-star camera of the year gets third Cyber Monday price cut

The Nikon Z6 II has been my go-to camera for a good three years, ever since I bought mine, but its 2024 successor, the Z6 III, proved to be a surprisingly big upgrade that awakened my gear acquisition syndrome. However, the Z6 III entered the market a pricier camera that I wished was a few hundred bucks cheaper.

That wish came true – the price of the Z6 III has been slashed not once or twice but now three times over Black Friday and Cyber Monday to a new record low. You can pick up the Z6 III for just $2,195 at Adorama in the US or £1,999 at Jessops in the UK.

That price reduction of $300 and £700, respectively, puts the Z6 III more within budget to the price that I would hope for a mid-range Nikon mirrorless camera with incredible photo and video quality, Nikon's best-ever autofocus performance, and its brightest EVF. Trust me, I reviewed the Z6 III, and it was a hard camera to give back after the product loan finished – you won't get a better bang for your buck with this deal.

The Z6 III is one of many stellar bargains to be had today, and you can find another 25+ deals in my Cyber Monday camera deals 2024 roundup. Our wider team has also been hard at work finding all of the best tech deals, and you can find the very best picks in our Cyber Monday deals live hub.

Today's best Nikon Z6 III deal (US)

Today's best Nikon Z6 III deal (UK)

Nikon Z6 III: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Jessops Nikon's Winter Savings, which are available until January 13, 2025, include the first-ever discount we've seen on the stunning Nikon Z6 III body, a camera that I am personally considering upgrading to as a Z6 II owner. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with additional savings thanks to Jessops, with £700 off for a record-low price. Of the leading retailers, only Park Cameras has price-matched Jessops. Price match: £1999 at Park Cameras

Nikon has packed in several sizable upgrades that make the Z6 III one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras available for the money – giving it the edge over impressive rivals like the Canon EOS R6 II and the due-for-an-upgrade Sony A7 IV – the latter is reduced to £1,599 at Jessops which is another one of the best Cyber Monday deals.

It felt like Nikon listened when I shared three improvements that I hope for in a Z6 II successor – the Z6 III delivers on all counts, with better autofocus, 3.5x faster performance thanks to its stacked sensor, and design tweaks such as a vari-angle screen and brighter EVF, plus it has a few surprising best-in-class features, especially for video. There are too many improvements to sensibly list here - check out my Nikon Z6 III vs Z6 II feature for more details.

In one sense, I was happy when Nikon launched the Z6 III at $2,499 / £2,699 – it was out of my budget. But this Cyber Monday deal has given me the kind of headache I like. Maybe it's time to trade in my Z6 II.

