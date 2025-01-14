Nikon's best camera for most people is back down to a record-low price today

If you've been eying up the Nikon Z6 III since its launch in mid-2024 but were put off by the price tag, then I've got great news - this excellent mirrorless camera is available once again at a record-low price.

You can get the Nikon Z6 III for just $2,196.95 (was $2496) at Adorama in the US or for just £1,999 (was £2,699) at Jessops in the UK. For the record, not only are these a match for the previous record lows, but they're also the same prices as Black Friday.

The Nikon Z6 III sits on top of our best mirrorless cameras buyer's guide, so it's an easy recommendation at these prices. With a much-improved autofocus, viewfinder, and video specs, the Nikon Z6 III is a significant upgrade over the previous iteration - which we already rated highly. The Z6III's support for 6K / 60FPS video is a particular highlight at this mid-range price point.

Nikon Z6 III record-low price

Nikon Z6III: was $2,499 now $2,196.95 at Adorama US TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available for a record-low price at several retailers right now. This fantastic mirrorless camera is the latest model from the brand and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded the camera a full five stars out of five, and it feels like excellent value now, thanks to a massive price cut at Adorama and other retailers.

Nikon Z6III: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Jessops Over in the UK, you can pick up the Z6 III for just £1,999 - a whopping £700 saving versus the original launch price just a few months ago. This deal is arguably even stronger than the one featured in the US above, so don't hesitate to pick up this outstanding body if you're thinking about upgrading your setup this New Year.

As previously stated, this deal is also available at B&H Photo, Amazon UK, and the official Nikon store in the US. While you're here, why not check out how this model stacks up against the others with our best Nikon cameras buyer's guide. Alternatively, check out the best Nikon Z lenses if you want to pair up this body with some excellent glass.