Missed Prime Day? My favorite Sony camera deal is still available right now

The annual Amazon Prime Day has officially ended, but there are still some amazing camera deals up for grabs at other retailers today. Take the Sony Alpha A7 III for $1,298 (was $1,798) at Adorama, for example.

This is the lowest price yet for this excellent 2018 full-frame mirrorless flagship. Yes, it's a little older now, but this might just be the best bang-for-the-buck option on the market if you're looking to buy into the ever-popular Sony E-mount ecosystem.

At the time, our Sony Alpha A7 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, and we still think it's a great entry point into the world of full-frame Sony cameras. For $1,300, it's hard to go wrong here for the body-only listing.

If you're looking to double up your camera with a flexible lens, Adorama is also offering the 28-70mm lens kit for $1,498 (was $1,998). Both listings here include the $500 savings from the retailer and some handy accessories like an SD card, filters, and a camera bag.

Sony Alpha A7 III: was $1,798 now $1,298 at Adorama

The A7 III may be an older camera now but it's still a superb choice for 2024. An excellent 693-point AF system, 5-axis image stabilization, and uncropped 4K video means this one can still easily keep up with the competition - and it's a bargain price thanks to this excellent post-Prime Day deal from Adorama. Note, this particular listing is on the body-only option but you can opt for the 28-70mm bundle kit if you want a versatile zoom lens to go with your camera.

Despite its age, the Sony Alpha A7 III is still one of the best mirrorless cameras you can get at this price point and a great introductory point into the full-frame Sony E-mount system.

Autofocus performance in particular still holds up great and the 24.2MP BSI full-frame sensor that won't hold you back in any way unless you need extremely large files. Low-light performance is excellent, and you'll still get plenty of room for relatively large crops. As stated, the A7 III also offers uncropped 4K video at 24p, which is extremely impressive for a camera released all the way back in 2018.