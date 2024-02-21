Lowest price ever: the Panasonic Lumix S5 II is $800 off at Amazon right now

Budding portrait photographers take note - the awesome Panasonic Lumix S5II is on sale at Amazon today with the lavish S Series 85mm lens for just $1,797.99 (was $2,599).

The camera alone retailed for $2,000 at launch just over a year ago, so not only are you getting yourself a nice $200 discount on the body itself with this deal, but you're also essentially getting a free lens to boot.

And it's not just some basic kit lens either - this is a premium Panasonic 85mm S-Series lens that's likely going to stay in your stable long after you've upgraded the camera itself. At 85mm, it's arguably a little too close for an everyday lens, but it's great for portraits or work where you'd appreciate some distance from the subject.

Note, if you'd like to get a more versatile lens as well, then you can add in the 85mm on top of the existing 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens kit for $2,097 (was $2,899), which again essentially means you get a massive $800 saving overall.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II deal at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5 II with S Series 85mm f/1.8 lens: was $2,599 now $1,797.99 at Amazon

Score the excellent Panasonic Lumix S5II with a nifty 85mm prime lens for the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon today. The Lumix S5II was already a steal at its full retail body-only asking price of $2,000 so this deal really ramps up the value and offers the perfect opportunity to start your new kit for less.

Our Panasonic Lumix S5 II review awarded this excellent full-frame camera a full five stars out of five when we tested it last year. There's not much to elaborate on here - the S5 II is an outstandingly good hybrid camera that's especially good if you lean towards video.

Highlight features for the S5 II include a new 24MP full-frame sensor with phase detection AF (a first for Panasonic), uncropped 6K / 30p video, and superb image stabilization. We were also impressed by the S5 II's rugged build quality and overall well-thought-out ergonomics, which is obviously handy when pairing up with some of the larger lenses available in the L-Mount ecosystem.

Compared to its rivals, the S5 II is coming in at a much more reasonable budget with this deal at Amazon, too. The Sony Alpha 7 IV, for example, sits at a whopping $2,499 for just the body only at Amazon right now, which makes the S5 II an absolute steal in comparison.