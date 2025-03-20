Fujifilm GFX100RF preorders are live: where to buy Fuji's latest medium format compact camera

Rumors have been circulating about a medium compact camera for a while, but now it's official - the Fujifilm GFX100RF is officially here. Preorders are open in both the US and UK for this stunning new high-end (and extremely stylish) camera.

I've rounded up where to buy the Fujifilm GFX100RF below, including all the best retailers in both the US and UK. The format is extremely similar to my where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI page, which has been helping readers track down stock on that in-demand camera for a year now. I'll be updating this page with further tips and advice when the time comes, but for now, availability looks solid.

The good news is that initial preorders have not sold out at any retailers yet, so you've got plenty of choice for securing a camera ahead of the official late April release date. The bad news is that the Fujifilm GFX100RF clocks in at an eye-watering $4,899 / £4,699 so be prepared to lay down some serious cash if you're interested in this stunning new compact camera.

Where to buy the Fujifilm GFX100RF

Current Fujifilm GFX100RF retailers US retailers Amazon: $4,899

Adorama: $4,899

B&H Photo: $4,899

Best Buy: $4,899

Moment: $4,899 UK retailers Jessops: £4,699

Wex Video Photo: £4,699

Park Cameras: TBC

Wilkinson Cameras: £4,699

Camarthen Cameras: £4,699

Current delivery estimates

Most retailers are currently estimating an April 24 date for delivery so preorders will be open for about a month before the camera is officially released.

If Fujifilm X100VI preorders are anything to go by, I expect most retailers to cater to preorders on a first-come first-serve basis. It's also likely that they won't close preorders once they sell out of their 'initial batch', meaning they'll still take preorders for the next batch of cameras down the line.

Will the Fujifilm GFX100RF sell out?

Honestly? I wouldn't be surprised. I think the price alone means that the Fujifilm GFX100RF has more niche appeal than the cheaper X100VI but after the release of that camera, nothing surprises me.

The chances of the Fujifilm GFX100RF selling out remain high, in my opinion. As a higher-end body, it's likely that Fuji will be manufacturing this model in smaller quantities versus the more mass-appeal X series cameras.

If you're interested, my advice would be to sign up for a preorder within the next few days if you want to avoid any potential waiting lists. For the record, some Fujifilm X100VI orders from the past year have taken multiple months to be delivered so I think it's better to be cautious.

Fujifilm GFX100RF: what you need to know

(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

102MP Fuji GFX medium format sensor

35mm f/4 lens

List price of $4,899 / £4,699 / AU$8,799

We've already tried the Fufjifilm GFX100RF so check out that page if you're interested in a full run-down of our initial thoughts.

As an overview, the GFX100RF is impressively lightweight considering the 102MP medium format sensor, while all design cues point towards its smaller X100VI sibling. Unlike the small camera, however, the GFX100RF only features an EVF rather than a hybrid OVF - even if it does resemble a rangefinder camera rather than an SLR like the other GFX models.

As with the X100VI, the GFX100RF features a fixed lens, which in this case is a super-sharp 35mm f/4. Accounting for medium format equivalency, this lens is essentially a 28mm in full frame terms, which makes it perfect for landscape, street, or even just general use.

Like the Leica Q3, the GFX100RF's massive 102MP sensor also supports advanced cropping modes, which lets you crop-in to emulate 36mm, 50mm, and 63mm focal lengths. Despite its fixed lens, this is one exceptionally versatile camera!