This screen-free camera is a great gift idea for the family, and it's under $75 / £75!

There are plenty of decent cameras for kids, but the one that's stood out for me in 2023 is the Camp Snap Camera. It might be designed for kids, but the screen-free snapper is a great Christmas holiday gift idea for almost anyone in your family.

Think of the Camp Snap Camera as a digital reimagining of the disposable single-use film camera, with a retro skin. Instead of film there's built-in memory for up to 2,000 8MP photos, so you can use it as much as you like, without the increasing cost of film and processing. It's got the retro look and no screen at all, which is refreshing in this digital age, and one less screen to look at when you're with family over the festive season.

It's no longer a Black Friday deal, but the Camp Snap Camera was already competitively priced for what you get, and it's now just $65 / £53 at Camp Snap Camera, plus shipping. If the Camp Snap Camera isn't quite your thing, I've suggested another screen-less option below, which also costs under $100 / £100 – the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12.

Today's best Camp Snap Camera price

Over Black Friday, $10 / £8 was slashed off the price of the Camera Snap Camera, and free shipping was added, but it's still a good price without any discount since the sales have finished. Shipping is calculated at checkout.

Camp Snap Camera alternative

The Camp Snap isn' the only screen-free camera around. Most of the best instant cameras are fully analog, too. We recommend the Instax Mini 12 as a great instant camera for beginners.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

US: $79.95 at Adorama

UK: was £79 now £69 at Argos

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is available in several different colors: Blue, Mint Green, Pink, White and Purple. It's an easy-to-use instant camera that's particularly good for parties, and we think it would make an excellent Christmas gift for a snap-happy youngster. It uses Instax Mini film which you need to buy separately, and though not cheap, you'll struggle to find better-value instant film.

