This screen-free camera is a great gift idea for the family, and it's under $75 / £75!
This cheap point-and-shoot means one less screen to worry about
There are plenty of decent cameras for kids, but the one that's stood out for me in 2023 is the Camp Snap Camera. It might be designed for kids, but the screen-free snapper is a great Christmas holiday gift idea for almost anyone in your family.
Think of the Camp Snap Camera as a digital reimagining of the disposable single-use film camera, with a retro skin. Instead of film there's built-in memory for up to 2,000 8MP photos, so you can use it as much as you like, without the increasing cost of film and processing. It's got the retro look and no screen at all, which is refreshing in this digital age, and one less screen to look at when you're with family over the festive season.
It's no longer a Black Friday deal, but the Camp Snap Camera was already competitively priced for what you get, and it's now just $65 / £53 at Camp Snap Camera, plus shipping. If the Camp Snap Camera isn't quite your thing, I've suggested another screen-less option below, which also costs under $100 / £100 – the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12.
For even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK.
Today's best Camp Snap Camera price
Camp Snap Camera
US: $65 at Camp Snap Photo
UK: £53 at Camp Snap Photo
Over Black Friday, $10 / £8 was slashed off the price of the Camera Snap Camera, and free shipping was added, but it's still a good price without any discount since the sales have finished. Shipping is calculated at checkout.
Camp Snap Camera alternative
The Camp Snap isn' the only screen-free camera around. Most of the best instant cameras are fully analog, too. We recommend the Instax Mini 12 as a great instant camera for beginners.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12
US: $79.95 at Adorama
UK: was
£79 now £69 at Argos
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is available in several different colors: Blue, Mint Green, Pink, White and Purple. It's an easy-to-use instant camera that's particularly good for parties, and we think it would make an excellent Christmas gift for a snap-happy youngster. It uses Instax Mini film which you need to buy separately, and though not cheap, you'll struggle to find better-value instant film.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Cat Bussell