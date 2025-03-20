Canon teases two big vlogging camera launches for next week – and one looks to be the PowerShot V1

That's the PowerShot V1 on the left – but what's that on the right?

We're a week away from new Canon vlogging cameras

Canon is teasing two models for an unveiling on March 26

One is the PowerShot V1, already available in Japan

Mark your calendars, Canon fans: the camera giant has posted a teaser on social media that shows not one but two new V series models, set to be unveiled in full on Wednesday, March 26 at 6pm CET (10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT, which is 4am AEST on March 27 in Australia).

The teaser comes with the caption "exciting things are coming" and promises that the new cameras are going to be "the perfect new additions to your kit bag". As part of the V series, they'll be aimed at vloggers and creators.

It's not too difficult to identify the camera on the left of the image, because we've seen it before: it's the Canon PowerShot V1, which has already launched in Japan. It features a 16-50mm F2.8-4.5 lens with 3.1x optical zoom, a new stabilized 22.3MP sensor, and support for 4K / 30p video or 4K / 60p with a 1.4x crop. It's like a bigger sibling to the trending PowerShot G7X Mark III.

What we don't know yet is the price outside of Japan. It's on sale for 148,500 Japanese Yen there, which works out as about $1,000 / £800 / AU$1,600 – but Canon is unlikely to use a straight currency conversion. We should get accurate global pricing next Wednesday.

One launch, two cameras

The second camera, on the right, is more of a mystery – though not a complete surprise. There have been rumors that the PowerShot V1 wouldn't be the only V series model to launch this year, though to date we've not heard much about a second device.

According to Canon Rumors, this second model is set to be the Canon EOS R50 V – an entry-level mirrorless camera for vloggers that could retail for something in the region of $750 / £700 / AU$1,300.

As per the unconfirmed information Canon Rumors has, the suggestion is that the Canon EOS R50 V will come with a new lens of its own, and (as you can guess from the name) it'll be a video-centric take on the APS-C Canon EOS R50. We may see some refined ergonomics, though we don't have many other details.

All will be revealed next Wednesday, and we will of course bring you the news of the announcements as they're made. Given that the social media teaser mentions Canon's YouTube channel, it seems the launch will be livestreamed online too.