Xbox Series X Black Friday deals 2021: what we expect to see

Xbox Series X Black Friday deals 2021 are fast approaching, and, while we're still a few months away from the big event itself (November 29), it's definitely worth getting prepped ahead of time.

It could just be that November 2021 is finally the time to snag an Xbox Series X console, being a full year after this system's initial release. While we wouldn't expect any big price cuts, it's likely there will be far, far more stock hidden away at leading retailers with this year's Xbox Series X Black Friday deals.

Last year, console sales were of course pretty non-existent across the board, although those lucky few who did snag an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S were treated to a plethora of deals on games, controllers, and accessories. We expect a similar scenario to play out this year, although we've got high hopes indeed that more of our readers are going to finally get their hands on a console this year.

Those hopes aren't unfounded either. A recent report from Statista has projected that Xbox Series X sales will rise to 12 million units by the end of 2021. Considering that's up from last year's 3 million, it could signal a huge push from Microsoft to finally end those pesky supply issues. Could Black Friday Xbox Series X deals play a part in that? It seems fairly likely.

So, in the meantime, we've put together this handy guide for the upcoming Black Friday Xbox Series X deals to help get our readers fully prepped for the big day itself. You'll find everything we know so far, what we expect, and also last year's best deals to check out. We'll of course be updating this page in the build-up to Black Friday 2021 too, so definitely don't hesitate to bookmark and revisit for the latest news.

Will the Xbox Series X go on sale for Black Friday? It's very unlikely that the Xbox Series X console by itself will actually be on sale over Black Friday - both because of its relative youth as a system and because stocks are still relatively hard to come by. Even 8 months after the initial release of the system the Xbox Series X still sells out in short order whenever more stock is released, much like the PS5. However, that doesn't mean there won't be any Black Friday Xbox Series X deals at all. We should see plenty of sales on games, controllers, and accessories, and we could also potentially see some discounts on the previous generation consoles like the Xbox One and Xbox One X. Last year's event had plenty of Xbox Series X and Xbox One games discounted - the latter of which have some titles which are optimized for the newer consoles too. It's highly likely we'll see the same sort of trend replicated with this year's event. Let's also not forget accessories. If you happen to have a console sitting in your living room already then Black Friday is absolutely one of the best times all year to score a headset or controller. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have tons of third-party and first-party peripherals that are sure to be discounted and price matched over the event.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday 2021? If the Xbox Series X is readily available on Black Friday 2021 (and that's a big if), we definitely don't expect it to drop below the $499 / £449 / AU$749 retail price. Demand is still incredibly high for this console, so it's unrealistic to expect any juicy price cuts just yet - or until stock is readily available.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

When will the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals start in 2021? Generally speaking, the Black Friday deals season can start as early as late October and early November, even though Black Friday itself is in late November (Friday 26th this year). Things really start to heat up in the week following Thanksgiving - which is when retailers tend to start dropping their sales and price matching on a wide range of categories. Because Xbox Series X deals and bundles are a bit of an outlier in regards to stock and demand, it's hard to determine when things will kick off exactly. We would, however, as a rule of thumb recommend being on guard from early November onwards. Last year the biggest Black Friday Xbox Series X stock drop was on November 18th, albeit from Amazon third-party sellers with inflated prices. It's likely official retailers will have more stock this year, however, so it's absolutely worth keeping an eye out ahead of the event.

Where are the best places to find Xbox Series X Black Friday deals in 2021? If you don't want to miss a single stock drop or piece of news, definitely bookmark this page and follow TechRadar's social channels. This is the exact page we'll be updating with any news on Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and bundles in the build-up, and we'll also have the sales themselves right here too. If you do want to fly solo, however, then we're more than happy to point you in the right direction. If you're in the US, then Best Buy will most likely be your best bet (get it) for scoring a console. We've seen this retailer offer console bundles with fair regularity, although its prices are often slightly beaten by Amazon, which is another good retailer to consider. Over in the UK, Argos, Box, and Currys all have fairly regular console restocks, although it's often Game who has the most. Fair warning with Game - this retailer often makes use of a queue system, so you'll probably have to be on your toes to make sure you get a spot. Across all regions, it's also a good idea to keep an eye on the official Xbox website. While this official vendor always sells its stock at full retail price (at least so far it has), it has a unique opt-in Xbox All Access program. This allows customers to pay for their consoles in monthly installments - heavily offsetting that hefty upfront price.

What should I look for when buying an Xbox Series X on Black Friday 2021?

It's important to know exactly what you're after when going in for Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. This means doing a little bit of research around games, accessories, and also doing the prep work if you're really looking to snag a console. It's also worth having a few backup items on your shopping list too, should you not be able to score your first choice items on the day.

A great way to save some cash on games is to lose the disks and embrace a digital-only platform. For example, the excellent Xbox Game Pass service will immediately give you access to a huge library of games for a fairly low monthly subscription fee. With everything from 'AAA' titles like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves to indy favorites like Hollow Knight, even the basic package will keep you gaming for hours on end.

You could also consider the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which rolls in Xbox Live Gold for online play, plus Xbox Cloud Gaming too. You'll get that same excellent range of games with this service, but also be able to enjoy them on mobile and tablet platforms too.

Last year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the US

Last year's event had quite a few goodies for Black Friday Xbox Series X deals hunters, many of which we've preserved just down below. It's worth noting that we didn't see any console deals on the day itself because stock was completely wiped out, however, it's still worth a browse if you're interested. Games, headsets, controllers, and various accessories were all on sale with fairly good offers, which we expect again with this year's deals - should console stock remain an issue.

Xbox Series X|S Games

Gears 5 | Xbox: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon

The latest entry in the Gears of War franchise is permanently on Game Pass, but for those without the service this is a great cheap way to get mucked in.

Sea of Thieves | Xbox: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Sea of Thieves isn't a new game, but it is a fun one. You can sail the seas with your friends online, steering ships and finding loot just like a real pirate would. This Anniversary Edition packs in all the DLC released for the game since launch, too. Here's to piracy!

Doom Eternal | Xbox: $59.99 $19.79 at Microsoft

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Again. Thankfully, you're here to stop them, armed to the teeth with chainsaws, shotguns and the trusty ol' BFG. Bethesda's frantic - and fantastic - first-person shooter is on sale this week for an incredible 66% off. While an Xbox One title, backwards compatibility means you play it in style on the newer hardware.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard by your teammates clearly thanks to the swiveling noise-canceling mic. It's only an $10 saving, but we'll take it.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $79 at Walmart

HyperX is well known for its high quality and affordable gaming gear. Thanks to Walmart, the iconic Cloud II Gaming Headset can be yours at even less. The plush earcups are sure to be as light on your ears as the price is on your bank account.

Last year's best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the UK

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this brilliant early Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this early Black Friday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset: £139.99 £96.99 at Amazon

Wireless headsets have been an expensive luxury for some time, but with 28% off, this lightweight gaming headset is worth every penny spent. with 7.1 surround sound and a noise-cancelling mic, you can experience ultimate freedom from wires.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset: £59.99 £42.99 at Argos

Save £17 – SteelSeries makes some brilliant gaming headsets, and the Arctis 3 is undoubtedly a good choice for a next-gen console. Uses a 3.5mm connector, and a 1.2m cable for unrestrictive trailing. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

JBL Quantum One gaming headset: £229.99 £164.99 at Argos

Save £65 – This professional gaming headset enjoys premium three-dimensional sound, with a head-tracking sensor to enable highly precise "audio positioning". Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Xbox Series X|S Games

Doom Eternal | Xbox: £54.99 £18.14 at Microsoft

Microsoft has discounted Doom Eternal by 67%, saving you nearly £40. It's a fantastic game and, while it hasn't reviewed any next-gen upgrades, it will work on Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility.

Official Halo Christmas Jumper (S): £29.99 £24.99 at Game

Who needs Halo Infinite when you have a Halo Christmas jumper instead? This official tie-in sweater, with a festive "Happy Halo-Days" message, is currently seeing a £5 discount at Game. Why not? Available in S, L, and XL sizes.