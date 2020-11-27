White Friday UAE laptop and gaming laptop deals 2020

White Friday laptop and gaming laptop deals are an excellent way to score a discount on an otherwise expensive purchase. Though Black Friday is almost officially here, many retailers have actually already started offering laptop deals, and a good many of them will likely continue well into Cyber Monday.

These deals will give you opportunities to snag some incredibly low-cost laptops as well as get major discounts on the best laptops. We’re already seeing HP, Lenovo and even Apple laptops with major price cuts. With all the devices on sale, it’s easier than ever to find one that’ll fit your budget while offering all the hardware you need.

We've been hard at work updating this guide with the best laptop deals we're finding around the web, and we'll keep updating this page with the very best offers we find. We've got White Friday laptop deals for a huge range of uses and budgets, from ultra-low priced laptops and cheap and cheerful ones, to powerful and stylish Ultrabooks and amazing gaming laptops as well.

Only the White Friday laptop deals we feel are worth buying will be added to this page, so you can buy in confidence knowing that you're getting great value for money for laptops with good specifications.

White Friday laptop deals

HP 15s-fq1019ne Laptop, 15 inches HD, 10 Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 10 Home, EN-AR KB - AED 2,099 AED 1,699View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 14" QHD, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Intergrated Graphics, Eng-Arb, Windows 10 Home - AED 7,199 AED 6,499

Microsoft Surface GO 2 [STV-00005], Tablet-PC, Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 10.5 inch, Intel UHD Graphics 615, Win10 S Mode, WiFi, Platinum - AED 1,699 AED 1,599View Deal

Microsoft Surface GO 2 [STQ-00005], Tablet-PC, Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 10.5 inch, Intel UHD Graphics 615, Win10 S Mode, WiFi, Platinum - AED 2,289 AED 2,189View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-dh1036ne Convertible Laptop, 14 inches FHD, Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX130 2GB, Stylus Pen, Windows 10 Home, EN-AR KB - AED 3,499 AED 2,999View Deal

Acer Aspire5 A515 Notebook with 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad Core Upto 3.90GHz, 12GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, 2GB NVIDIA®GeForce®MX350, 15.6" FHD Acer ComfyView LED LCD/Win 10 Home - AED 3,599 AED 3,099View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, 2 in 1 Laptop, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14 inch FHD, NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 Dedicated Graphics, Win10 Home, Eng-Arb KB - AED 3,799 AED 3,499View Deal

HP 15-dw2081ne Laptop, 15 inches FHD, 10 Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX130 2GB, Windows 10 Home, EN-AR KB, Silver - AED 2,899 AED 2,294.95View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 [VGZ-00013] Touchscreen Laptop, AMD Ryzen R5-3580U, 15 Inch, 256GB, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon™ Vega 9 Graphics, Win10, Eng-Ara KB, Platinum Color - AED 6,299 AED 5,799View Deal

White Friday Apple laptop deals

Apple Macbook 2018 ( 12-Inch, Intel Core i5, 1.3Ghz, 8GB, 512GB, MRQP2 ), Eng-KB, Gold - AED 5,099View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 Model (13-Inch, Intel Core i5, 2.4Ghz, 8GB, 512GB, Touch Bar, 4 Thunderbolt3 Ports, MV972), Eng-Ara KB - AED 6,999View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 Model (13-Inch, Intel Core i5, 2.4Ghz, 8GB, 256GB, Touch Bar, 4 Thunderbolt3 Ports, MV992), Eng KB - AED 6,299View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 Model (15-Inch, Intel Core i9, 2.3Ghz, 16GB, 512GB, Touch Bar, 4 Thunderbolt3 Ports, MV932), Eng KB - AED 9,799View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 Model (15-Inch, Intel Core i7, 2.6Ghz, 16GB, 256GB, Touch Bar, MV902), Eng-Arb-KB - AED 8,199View Deal

White Friday gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop : 15.6'' FHD-144 Hz Base Model, Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Chroma RGB Lighting - QWERTY US-Layout - AED 5,843.24 AED 4,299View Deal

Acer Swift3 SF314 Ultrathin 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 QuadCore Upto 3.90GHz/16GB/1TB SSD/2GB NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350+Intel Iris Graphics/14" FHD Acer ComfyView™ IPS LED LCD - AED 3,999 AED 3,699View Deal

ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II-HE046T Gaming Laptop (Moonlight White) – AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS Processor 2.9 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 14-inch FHD 120Hz, Win10, Backlit-Eng-Arb-KB - AED 4,999 AED 4,699View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-9750H, 15.6 Inch, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1660 TI, Win10, Eng-Ara KB - AED 5,999 AED 4,399View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5, Intel Core i7-10750H, 15.6" FHD, 16 GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1660Ti 6GB, Eng-Arb, Windows 10 Home - AED 5,799 AED 5,069View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 Gaming Notebok 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Quad Core /8G/1T SSD/4G NVIDIA®GeForce GTX™1650/15.6" FHD/Win 10 Home/Black+Headset/Mouse/ Bundle with free 24'' Acer Gaming Monitor - AED 3,699 AED 3,399View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0003ne Laptop, 15.6" FHD, AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD - 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Windows 10 Home,EN-AR KB - AED 3,499 AED 2,999View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, Intel Core i5-10300H, 15.6" FHD, 8 GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Eng-Arb, Windows 10 Home - AED 3,499 AED 2,799View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G512LI-HN086T Gaming Laptop (Black) - Intel i7-10750H 2.6Ghz, 16 GB RAM, 1024GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX1650Ti 4GB, 15.6 inches, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Windows 10, Eng-Arb-KB - AED 4,999 AED 4,699View Deal

MSI WE63 8SJ workstation Laptop, Intel® Core™ i7-8750H, 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA® Quadro® P2000, Win10 PRO, Eng-Ara KB, Black - AED 7,142 AED 5,999View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin 10SDR (GTX1660 Ti, GDDR6 6GB) [9S7-16W112-267] Gaming Laptop, Comet lake i7-10750H+HM470, 15.6 Inch, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, GTX1660 Ti, GDDR6 6GB, Win10, Eng-Ara KB - AED 5,499 AED 4,999View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, Intel Core i7-10750H, 15.6" FHD, 16 GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1650Ti 4GB, Eng-Arb, Windows 10 Home - AED 4,599 AED 4,099View Deal

MSI GE75 Raider 9SF 17.3 Inch 240hz Intel I7-9750H 16GB RAM 1TB HDD 512GB SSD NVidia RTX2070 8GB Windows 10 - AED 8,999 AED 7,099View Deal

HP Omen 15-dh1002ne Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 - 10750H, 32GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Graphics, Windows 10 Home, EN-AR KB - AED 7,999 AED 6,999View Deal

How to find the best White Friday laptop deals in 2020

Laptops in 2020 have these shiny exteriors that attract a lot of attention, built with beautiful aluminum and magnesium alloys, high resolution displays and trackpads that are way bigger than they really need to be. But, it's what's inside that counts.

When you're browsing through all the White Friday laptop deals, you should be aware that a lot of laptop manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. You'll see a laptop deal that cuts a huge chunk off the original price, only to find that it has a processor that's three years old. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker – even with an Intel Core i7-7500U, you should be able to get some work done.

Either way, just keep in mind the current generations of laptop hardware. Intel processors should have either a 10 in front of their model number – like the Intel Core i7-10710U. However, 8th-generation processors should still be able to get the job done. Don't buy a 7th-generation Intel Core processor unless it's a seriously deep discount, and you should be prepared for some dated performance.

If you're buying a gaming laptop, you should aim for one with a current-generation Nvidia GPU, too. The Nvidia GeForce 20-series graphics chips are the current top-end, and will let you power ray-tracing in games. However, there is the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 in laptops that will be able to power through your PC games at 1080p. Then, in Ultrabooks, you'll find an Nvidia GeForce MX250, which isn't great at games, but works wonders for pro apps you'll use on the road.

Still, you might find a great deal on a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series GPU, just keep in mind that it's the last-generation model.

Finally, a lot of White Friday laptop deals will try to sell you a laptop without enough RAM. As a general rule of thumb, you should shoot for at least 8GB of RAM on a Windows laptop, and 16GB if you plan on doing any heavy work on it. If you're buying one of the best Chromebooks, you can get away with 4GB, but even there 8GB is definitely a boon.

And, if this is too much to take in, just keep this page bookmarked. We'll browse through the White Friday laptop deals that pop up, and we'll update this page with the best of the best. We use all kinds of different laptops every day, so you can trust that you'll get a laptop that's worth your time and money.