Lowe's Black Friday 2021: what we expect to see

The biggest shopping event of the year isn't upon us yet, but it's never too early to prepare for Lowe’s Black Friday and the incredible bargains we see in the hardware store’s holiday sales event. Whatever you need for your home inside or out, Lowe’s Black Friday 2021 will be the place to snag a great deal.

From major appliances to holiday decor, Lowe’s offers price cuts on a huge selection of products in its Black Friday discounts each year. Last year we saw bargains in the smart home, tools and small appliance departments to name but a few, so you could get everything you needed for that DIY project or home renovation plan in the Lowe’s Black Friday sale.

Of course, Black Friday 2021 is a few months off yet, falling on November 26 this year. But we do usually see deals from Lowe’s cropping up a few weeks before the main event, so we’re going to run you through what happened in last year’s sales in preparation for Lowe’s Black Friday 2021.

Online Black Friday sales have exceeded the in-store equivalent for a couple of years and this trend was accelerated last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To keep up with this, Lowe's has been working hard on it's website to avoid anymore crashes like the ones experienced on Black Friday a few years ago. The company's website is now well equipped to deal with surges of online traffic so you can be confident shopping online for Lowe's Black Friday.

At the moment this page will talk you through last year’s deals and any questions you might have about the Lowe’s Black Friday event. Then as we get closer to Black Friday and deals from Lowe’s start rolling in, we’ll update this page with all the best bargains that you won’t want to miss.

Lowe's Black Friday FAQ

When will the Lowe's Black Friday sale start in 2021? The Lowes Black Friday sale is set to peak on November 26, with Lowes Cyber Monday deals following on November 29. However, last year we saw a whole Lowe’s Season of Saving sale, which started on October 22 and continued until December 2. We expect to see something similar this year so be prepared for over a month of impressive discounts at Lowe’s. Although Lowe’s opt for an extended sale, the hardware store does reserve some one-day special discounts for Black Friday itself. The Lowe’s Black Friday sale does start earlier than most but we expect new deals to roll out every few days so the bargains will be staggered throughout the whole seasonal saving event. Last year we also saw daily cyber deals, aptly named Cyber Steals, instead of the traditional one-day online sales event on Cyber Monday.

What Lowe’s Black Friday deals do we expect? The Lowe’s Black Friday holiday shopping event is the place to be for discounted home improvement products and we expect price cuts on appliances, furniture, bath items, garden items, tools and more in 2021. We usually see impressive discounts on a huge range of products from different categories and a few surprises, like bargains on toys and other gifts, thrown in too. Last year a range of appliances, smart home devices, tools, and holiday decorations, were discounted by up to 50% in the Lowe’s Black Friday sale, with similar deals rolling over to Cyber Monday too. One of the stand-out savings in the holiday shopping event was up to 40% off and up to $700 in free Lowe’s gift cards when you bought two or more qualifying major appliances totaling $1999. After the Buy More Save More offer in the Labor Day sale at Lowe’s, it wouldn’t be surprising if it offers something similar again for Lowe’s Black Friday 2021.

When will the Lowe's Black Friday ad come out?

We don’t have an exact date for when the Lowes Black Friday ad will be released yet, but last year we got our hands on it on November 9. This was earlier than expected and it seems the release date is coming earlier each year so expect to see the ad surface at the start of November 2021.

Like with any big sales event, Lowe’s produces a print ad outlining the deals to expect in the Lowe’s Black Friday sale - last year it was 28 pages long! So if you want to plan your purchases for the holiday shopping event, the ad is a good place to start. However, more deals will surface throughout the sales event so don’t forget to keep checking back to this page for a round up of all the best bargains in the Lowe’s Black Friday event and the release date for the ad when we have one.

What are the Lowe's Black Friday store opening hours?

As in previous years, we expect Lowe’s stores to open at 6am on Black Friday, which falls on November 26 this year. However, do always check your local store opening times on the store directory so that you don't get up early for no reason. Lowe’s shuts its stores on Thanksgiving itself before reopening on Friday for the big sales event that continues into the weekend - of course, you can shop online at Lowe’s throughout the holiday weekend too.

Here’s a rundown of the store opening hours we expect to see over the Lowe’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend:

Thursday November 25: Closed

Friday November 26: 6am - 10pm

Saturday November 27: 6am - 10pm

Sunday November 28: 6am - 8pm

Monday November 29: 6am - 10pm

Today's best Lowe's deals

If you’re looking to start some home improvements now and can’t wait for Lowe’s Black Friday, there are a range of great deals available today. We’ve rounded up some of the best bargains available below, or you can head to the Lowe’s website to check out the daily deals page.

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat: $249 £199 at Lowe's

Save $50 - this Google Nest Smart Thermostat, which learns the temperature that you like and turns itself down when you're away to save energy, is less than $200 at Lowe's until September 30. A 20% discount on this smart home device is a great saving.View Deal

Samsung French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker: $1999 $1599 at Lowe's

Save $400 - Lowe's has a 20% discount on this Samsung French Door Refrigerator, which qualifies for the Energy Star rating. So if you're looking for a refrigerator that is more energy efficient and eco-friendly, make the most of this $400 saving before it ends on September 22.View Deal

Premium Hardwood Mulch: $3.68 $2.88 at Lowe's

Save $0.80 - a $0.80 saving might seem small but that's a 21% price cut on the popular Premium Hardwood Mulch. If you're looking to landscape your garden this deal will save you money on each bag, which will add up if you bulk buy.View Deal

Style Selections 5 Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set: $448 $380.80 at Lowe's

Save $67.20 - summer has come and gone but you can still get a 15% discount on the Style Selection patio set. You can update your patio furniture ready for next year with this $67.20 saving on the 5 piece set until December 15.

Last year's Lowe's Black Friday deals

We’ve kept all of the best deals from the last Lowe’s Black Friday sale here on this page to give you an idea of what to expect in the next few months. Take a look to get a feel for the discounts you might be able to bag and prepare your shopping list for Lowe’s Black Friday.

If you’re looking to upgrade some tech in your home, it might be worth waiting until the holiday shopping event because last year we saw a $100 saving on the Lenovo Smart Display 10 and impressive discounts on Amazon and Google smart home products too.

To get everyone in the holiday spirit, Christmas trees and holiday decor had up to 20% off, with free delivery on fresh-cut trees and wreaths for orders over $45. It wasn’t all about the discounts though - free gifts with some power tool purchases were up for grabs too. Some incredible discounts were available on small home appliances, with air fryers starting at $20.98, and up to 50% price cuts on refrigerators.

The fact is, Lowe’s Black Friday deals covered a huge range of products last year and offered some great savings across all categories, so below is a round up of some of the best bargains.

Smart home - Google and Amazon devices from $19 at Lowe's

Last year we saw a huge range of smart home devices discounted in the Black Friday sale, including big brand names like Ring, Google, Lenovo and of course Amazon Echo devices. $50 savings were common but there were some bigger ones as well, like a $100 price cut on the Lenovo Smart Display 20.



Free Gifts and Up to 35% Off DIY and Outdoor Tools at Lowe's

Alongside the free gift of a select bare tool when a DeWalt Power Detect Tool or Craftsman V20 Max Battery Kit or Combo Kit was purchased, you could save up to 28% on power tools and up to 35% on toolsets. So there were savings on leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, pressure washers and toolsets in last year’s Lowe’s Black Friday.

20% off Home Decor at Lowe's

Holiday decor discounts are some of the most popular in the Lowe’s Black Friday sale. Last year we saw bargains on a huge selection of Christmas decoration, which included christmas trees, wreaths, lights, inflatables and outdoor and indoor decor. So you could deck the house out at a discounted price before Christmas rolled around.