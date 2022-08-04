What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Oman, and Egypt

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see at the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not, as we give you the best movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend.

It’s a loaded week filled with new releases. The action comedy Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock arrives in cinemas this week, as well as the comedy Easter Sunday starring comedian Jo Koy. The highly-anticipated Netflix series The Sandman streams this week, as well as the Predator prequel Prey, which is coming to Disney+.

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt stars in this adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, where he plays a trained killer going on one last mission before retiring. Boarding a train from Tokyo to Kyoto, he encounters other assassins and soon realises their missions are all connected.

Bullet Train is releasing in UAE and Saudi Arabia theatres on August 4th

Easter Sunday

Stand-up comedian Jo Koy starts in the semi-autobiographical film where he plays an actor/comedian as he prepares to join his Filipino-American family on Easter Sunday. Beyond the bickering, eating and laughing, he realises that family will always be there no matter what.

Easter Sunday is releasing UAE and Saudi Arabia theatres on August 4th

Wedding Season

Asha and Rai are pressured by their parents to get married, and they pretend to date just to survive a summer full of weddings. Things take a turn when they start falling for each other, something they didn’t realise would happen.

Wedding Season is streaming on Netflix on August 4th

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Continuing the story from the Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello are back for a new adventure. In this movie, a stranger from the future arrives to warn the turtles of an upcoming threat – the Krang!

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is streaming on Netflix on August 5th

The Sandman

This highly-anticipated series follows people and places affected by Morpheus, also known as the Dream King. He is tasked with mending the cosmic and human mistakes that he has made, showcasing a blend of modern myth and dark fantasy.

The Sandman is streaming on Netflix on August 5th

Luck

This animated adventure tells the story of Sam Greenfield, who is called the unluckiest person in the world. While living with this dilemma, she soon finds herself in the Land of Luck, where she must find magical creatures that will hopefully turn her luck around.

Luck is streaming on Apple TV+ on August 5th

Thirteen Lives

This true story centres on the twelve boys and the coach of a soccer team from Thailand trying to survive after being trapped in a cave. Facing impossible odds, a group of divers start a rescue mission to help save them.

Thirteen Lives is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 5th

Prey

This prequel to the Predator series sees a Comanche warrior is on a hunt for an alien predator that hunts humans for sport. With her skills, she must overcome the high-tech weaponry that her enemy has in order to protect her people.

Prey is streaming on Disney+ on August 5th

Industry

This series centres on a group of young finance graduates trying to survive the cut-throat world of getting a job during a global recession. Set right after the 2008 financial crisis, they must rely on their talent and wit in order to reach the top.

Season 2 is streaming on OSN+ on August 2nd

Guilty Party

This dark comedy tells the story of a discredited journalist Beth Burgess, who is in a desperate task of saving her career. She starts pursuing a case involving a young mother named Toni, who has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband, which she denies.

Guilty Party is now streaming on Starz Play