Fancy a £400 pair of luxury headphones for less than £150? That makes me sound like I'm selling something dodgy from the back of a van, but this is a genuine deal on an excellent product from a respected retailer. Right now John Lewis is clearing out its stock of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones for just £149 – down from their original retail price of £379.

The Px7 S2 were £379 on launch in 2022, and in recent months they've been available for less since the third generation arrived (the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are currently £399). But this is still an exceptionally low price for a very impressive set of classy and detailed ANC over-ears.

But because it's a stock clearance deal, we have no idea how long to expect it to last – don't regret missing out!

Today's best Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 ANC headphones: was £199 now £149 at John Lewis The PX7 S2 originally sold for £379, and John Lewis has recently been offering them for £199. And now they're even cheaper, which makes them an even bigger bargain: they're reduced to clear so this deal is for a strictly limited time. We really rate these over-ears: B&W knows a thing or two about precise audio and the PX7 S2 really shine with delicate recordings, vocals and acoustic instruments – although they'll happily bring the noise too.

In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review we praised their "detailed, expansive and emotive" performance and said that "if you listen to piano concertos, acoustic remixes or female vocalists you won't find a more detailed listen". We found them perhaps a little too bassy on more energetic music, but that was rating them against other £400 headphones – against £150 headphones, we really couldn't complain about the sound quality at all. It'd be borderline churlish.

These are serious headphones for serious listening, and that means you're likely to be wearing the Px7 S2s for long periods – so you'll appreciate the "supremely comfortable" ear cups and headband, and the just-right clamping force. And that comes in a design that's far more premium than other mid-range headphones – they feel truly high-quality. Battery life is very good and the active noise cancellation does a good job of keeping the outside world quiet.

The PX7 S2 also introduced the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, which enables you to tweak the EQ and adjust the wear sensor, and they have aptX Adaptive tech for high-quality streaming along with Bowers & Wilkin's own digital signal processor.

These were very impressive headphones at £379. At £149, they're an outright steal.