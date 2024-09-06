IFA: meet Beyerdynamic's seriously impressive earbuds and flagship headphones

Beyerdynamic is legendary in headphone circles: I bought my beloved mixing headphones, the DT 770 Pro, after reading our review and being recommended them by stacks of serious studio pros. So I'm quite excited by the news that Beyerdynamic has not one but two new flagship products coming out: one pair of true wireless earbuds and one pair of high-end headphones.

The over-ears are the Aventho 300, which take their place as Beyerdynamic's new flagship headphones. And the in-ears are the Amiron 300. Both products will go on sale this fall.

Here's what you need to know.

Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 and Amiron 300: key features and price

Let's start with the over-ears. The Aventho 300 are made with high-grade swivel and foldable aluminum yokes, ultra-light materials and an ergonomic design made for long-wearing comfort. That's important: one of the things I like about my own Beyerdynamics is that I forget they're there. And thanks to the 50-hour battery life you could be wearing these for a very long time indeed.

Feature-wise there's Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, LE Audio, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, and you can also use them as cabled headphones. There's hybrid ANC for when you're out and about and Dolby Head Tracking for immersive audio, and the drivers are the STELLAR.45 drivers we previously saw in the Pro X range of open- and closed-back studio headphones. Those headphones have attracted rave reviews – Sound on Sound called them "outstanding" – so these new ones should be something quite special.

The Amiron 300 are the latest version of Beyerdynamic's true wireless earbuds, and their 10mm dynamic drivers promise pristine audio that, according to the company, "sets the benchmark for true wireless earbuds". There are six microphones for the customizable, adaptive ANC, 10 hours of battery life plus another 28 from the Qi-compatible case, and a shape that's designed to be comfortable even if you're lying down or leaning against the window of an airplane. Bluetooth is 5.3 with multipoint pairing.

The new Aventho 300 over-ears are $399.99 (so around £300 or AU$593) and the Amiron 300 earbuds are $279.99 (which is roughly £212 or AU$415). Both will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024 from Beyerdynamic's e-shop and from Amazon – and we'll certainly be considering them as some of the best earbuds or best noise-cancelling headphones, once we can give you a full review.

