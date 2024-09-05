Beyerdynamic announces a new open-back addition to its gaming headset lineup - the MMX 330 Pro

German audio brand Beyerdynamic has unveiled the MMX 330 Pro, the first open-back headset in its MMX gaming line.

A high-end gaming headset intended for gamers pursuing high sound quality, the MMX 330 Pro uses the same professional studio-grade drivers found in its sibling, the MMX 300 Pro. Its open-back design is intended to create a wider, more detailed soundstage for an immersive gaming experience. Open-back headsets usually provide additional spatial awareness, though allow background noise to enter more freely. The manufacturer states that the overall tuning of the MMX 330 Pro is intended to deliver a more balanced audio profile than the MMX 300 Pro.

The MMX 330 Pro also features a 10mm condenser microphone and a cable designed to eliminate crosstalk and ensure that teammate communications are not heard by them while you play. Its earcups use a combination of breathable memory foam and open foam with a soft velour finish for comfort over extended gaming sessions.

Like other Beyerdynamic models, the MMX 330 Pro has been created with repairability in mind and features multiple easily removable and replaceable parts. The overall design of the headset is rather understated compared to the bright RGB designs of many of the best gaming headsets, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It looks very professional and features a combination of scratch-resistant plastics and metal elements in a plain black finish and a small Beyerdynamic logo on the exterior of each ear cup.

The headset is available today and can be purchased directly from the Beyerdynamic shop or Amazon and launches at a US price of $329.99 (other regions to be confirmed). While Beyerdynamic wired sets will often find great homes as PC gaming headsets, the MMX 330 Pro is multi-platform compatible so could be a great premium option for anyone looking for a top-tier PS5 headset, Xbox Series X headset, or Nintendo Switch headset.

You might also like...