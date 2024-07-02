Beyerdynamic unveils a new high-end gaming headset with studio-grade drivers

German audio manufacturer Beyerdynamic has today revealed the MMX 300 Pro, a new wired gaming headset that uses studio-grade drivers.

Available now for $329 from the Beyerdynamic website or Amazon, the MMX 300 Pro is clearly aiming for a spot in the premium end of the gaming headset market. It features high-end 45mm Stellar.45 drivers, which are also found in some of the company’s pricey professional studio headphones like the DT 900 Pro X. They are also equipped with a 10mm condenser microphone, which should deliver more than enough audio quality to allow you to communicate with teammates clearly.

The headset is handmade in Heilbronn, Germany, and constructed with plenty of cushioning to increase comfort over lengthy gaming sessions. The earcups use a soft velour and the headband is also padded. As with other Beyerdynamic products, the headset has been built with both repairability and longevity in mind. The cable, earcups, and headband are all available as spare parts and can be easily swapped out at home which seems like a sensible way to cut down on waste.

Although the overall aesthetic is pretty plain, with a very basic black look that might be a disappointment to fans of more striking gaming headsets like the JBL Quantum 910X or the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Console, a red logo decal and subtle printed elements do lend it some much-needed flair.

In terms of connectivity, the MMX 300 Pro is wired-only and features a 2 x 3.5mm plug for use with a separate headphone output and microphone input on a PC. It also comes packaged with a handy adapter that converts this into a single combination 3.5mm jack, which will work with consoles like the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in addition to a range of phones and tablets.

