Grab some of the best overall Beats headphones for 50% off at Amazon

Even though Prime Day is now behind us, Amazon never seems to run out of deals on some of our favorite tech. That includes these Beats Studio Pro at Amazon for $169.99 (was $349.99) – a great low price for what we think are some of the best Beats headphones you can buy.

One selling point of Beats headphones is the stylish design and good audio, but they tend to cost a premium without offering the same level of quality as similar cans from Sony and Bose. However, they're now much more worth it at this price, so this is a solid deal in my eyes if you're a fan of the brand.

Today's best Beats wireless headphones deal

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro headphones offer one of the best compromises between style and audio and these are our favorite overall cans from the manufacturer at a great price. The built-in sound profiles, 360-degree spatial audio, and optional lossless audio via USB-C are just a few of the audio-focused features that up the sound quality. These lightweight headphones also boast up to 40 hours of battery life, though that drops to 24 hours if active noise cancelling is turned on. It doesn't hurt that they come in pretty finishes ranging from matte pink to black.

In our Beats Studio Pro review, we called out the convenience and sound quality of the headphones. There are a few missing features like multipoint connectivity and the fit might be tighter on larger heads. That said, if you can live with those drawbacks, there are many other reasons to buy this top pair of headphones from the manufacturer.

The lossless audio via USB-C gives the Beats Studio Pro an advantage over purely Bluetooth-based wireless headphones or ones that can only connect to devices with a headphone jack. It also features strong defaults that you don't need to fiddle with, such as the three built-in sound profiles that suit several listening preferences. These can also adjust to you, too, with Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency listening modes, and dynamic head-tracking to keep up with 360-degree spatial audio.

On top of that, the Beats Studio Pro boast a long-lasting battery with up to 40 hours of listening time with a "fast fuel" charge that can juice it back up to four hours of additional playback within 10 minutes. With ANC enabled that battery life goes down to about 24 hours. It might not beat top competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM4, but it's still a respectable choice that can please many casual wearers.

We have more to say about these and other options from the manufacturer in our best Beats headphones guide. Our buying advice on the best wireless earbuds and best noise-cancelling headphones might be worth a look too, especially if you're using these headphones for a commute.