5 Bluetooth speaker deals still running that make ideal gifts for music lovers

There are a ton of novelty Bluetooth speakers that make for great Christmas gift ideas, but if you're not sure whether that bauble-shaped speaker will sound any good then you might want to pick from one of our tried and tested models below.

We've rounded up five of our favorite portable speakers that we've reviewed here at TechRadar. Most are in our best Bluetooth speakers guide, but we've also included some more options as a lot of the more premium models aren't discounted so don't make the cut for our under $100 / £100 list.

US deals

UK deals

Best US Bluetooth speaker gift deals

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we went as far to say that this is the "best-sounding and most fully-featured mini Bluetooth speaker we've had the pleasure of testing", so it's probably no surprise that any saving on this budget speaker would catch our attention. Amazon is offering 25% off the Stormbox Micro 2, which is not its lowest ever price (it has been known to sell for as low as $47.99 in sales seasons), but it is still a $20 saving on an already modestly priced speaker.

UE Wonderboom 3: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the most iconic portable speakers, thanks to its tough, fun design and solid sound quality. While we noted in our UE Wonderboom 3 review that it hasn't changed much from its predecessor, it remains our top choice for anyone looking for the best all rounder, especially now that it's selling with this $20 saving – although it has dropped as low as $59.99 before.

Cleer Audio Scene: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Our favorite mid-range Bluetooth speaker with an aux-in still discounted by 20% online, which means this has become a lot better value even if it is only a $20 saving. The deal also applies to both color options, which means you don't have to be forced to choose either gray or red. The Audio Scene is essentially a more affordable take on the JBL Flip 6 but with the added benefit of having an aux-in for better sound quality.

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $89 at Amazon

Curiously, it's only the gray, black and camouflage colored models that are selling for this price – the rest of the colors in the range are available for an extra $10 – so you're limited if you want to pick up this 32% saving. JBL's Flip 6 is the best mid-range Bluetooth speaker we've reviewed, mainly for its straightforward no fuss approach – it sounds great, is built solid and at this low price makes it even better value.

Marshall Emberton: was $169.99 now $99.97 at Amazon

This is the best discount we've found for this stylish looking speaker that's still available right now. Amazon is currently offering a solid saving with this 41% discount as it marks the lowest price we've ever seen it. We gave it four stars in our Marshall Emberton review, highlighting its strong battery life of 20 hours and waterproof rating as two standout features.

Best UK Bluetooth speaker gift deals

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is still selling for close to a record-low price. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to under £25, which is a massive 55% discount. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. Yes, it's smart speaker but if you're not bothered about taking it outside then it's a great buy.

Sony SRS-XB13: was £55 now £39.80 at Amazon

As we noted in our Sony SRS-XB13 review, this Bluetooth speaker was already reasonably priced and while we didn't rate it too highly, now that it is selling for a 28% discount, we can't help but reconsider the value offering here. It's waterproof, has 16 hours of battery life, a USB-C charging port and you can stereo pair two together, making it a fantastic stocking filler for friends and family.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: was £59.99 now £47.98 at Amazon

In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we went as far to say that this is the "best-sounding and most fully-featured mini Bluetooth speaker we've had the pleasure of testing", so it's probably no surprise that any saving on this budget speaker would catch our attention. Amazon is offering 20% off the Stormbox Micro 2, making this a fantastic price for this speaker.

UE Wonderboom 3: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the most iconic portable speakers, thanks to its tough, fun design and solid sound quality. While we noted in our UE Wonderboom 3 review that it hasn't changed much from its predecessor, it remains our top choice for anyone looking for the best all rounder, especially given that previous models have been discontinued. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Wonderboom 3 so we wouldn't wait to snap it up.

JBL Flip 6: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

One of the most popular speakers around, and deservedly so. It sounds impactful, it's well-built and solid, and is overall great quality for this kind of price, especially now that its hit it lowest ever price. Amazon is offering a 31% discount on the black and blue models, making our best rated mid-range Bluetooth speaker even better value. Although, be aware that the rest of the colors in the range have varying prices.

