Victrola's affordable 6-in-1 Bluetooth record player also plays cassette and CD, and has its own speakers

Victrola's all-in-one turntables are delightfully retro, and now the firm has added two particularly good-looking new models: the Century Music Center and the Eastwood LP record player. And we're particularly intrigued by the former, because it crams in even more features than other all-in-ones: this is a 6-in-1 music system that promises to scratch every audio itch in a way that most of the best turntables don't.

The Century Music Center is based around a three-speed turntable, and it also includes a CD player, a cassette deck, a 3.5mm aux input and streaming from Bluetooth devices too. It includes a pair of stereo speakers built into the cabinet, and you can also wirelessly connect to the best Bluetooth speakers and the best wireless headphones to listen to your vinyl there instead.

There are two versions of the Century: the standard Century, which has a straight front panel with a small LED display, and the Century Signature+, which adds floor-standing legs and an illuminated clock to make you feel even more nostalgic. You can choose from multiple finishes including walnut, natural wood and black.

Victrola's new turntable is its first full-sized Eastwood model

(Image credit: Victrola)

The new Victrola Eastwood LP is the first full-sized turntable in the firm's Eastwood collection, and once again it looks rather nice in its tweedy fabric and wooden frame. It has a brand new speaker system and a vibration-isolataed turntable, which should significantly reduce vibrations and the subsequent risk of skipping, and the 3-speed turntable is belt driven and features the first 12-inch platter in the Eastwood series.

The new Eastwood LP features an Audio-Technica AT-3600L moving magnet cartridge and two-way Bluetooth so you can stream from other audio sources or use external speakers and headphones.

Both products are available now from Victrola, Amazon and other big-name retailers. The Eastwood LP has a recommended retail price of $199.99 / £219.99, and the Century is $149.99 / £159.99.

