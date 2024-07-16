My most wished for turntable has hit its lowest price for Prime Day – I’m buying it

I’m a vinyl lover, but weirdly, I don’t yet own a turntable. I have a complete system back home in my native UK, but sending it to Australia runs the risk of damage. I’ve therefore been on the constant lookout for a top-performing vinyl spinner that fits into my (rather low) budget.

JBL must have heard my prayers, because the audio maestro released the Spinner BT earlier in 2024 and it has all the makings of my next deck. Best of all, it’s currently at the lowest price I’ve seen on Amazon AU at just AU$395 for Prime Day.

JBL Spinner BT | AU$649.95 AU$395 on Amazon (save AU$254.95) Amazon AU lists the original price as AU$488, but in actual fact it’s AU$649.95, making the saving on offer even greater than it first seems. The JBL Spinner BT is an incredibly fun turntable: it’s versatile in its connectivity, it’s simple to set up and I think it looks fantastic, especially in its black and orange guise. It’s the turntable I’ve been longing for, which is why I’m buying it this Prime Day. Also available at The Good Guys (black/gold) and JB Hi-Fi (black/orange) for the same price.

The Spinner BT turntable is, as its name implies, a Bluetooth streaming turntable. This means you can wirelessly stream your vinyl records to any Bluetooth-enabled speaker, whether it be a small JBL Flip 6 or even a large soundbar that you may already own. You could also wirelessly stream to a pair of Bluetooth headphones and listen to your records whilst doing your weekly household chores.

For those with an even greater hi-fi persuasion, the JBL Spinner BT can be connected to a stereo amplifier and a pair of passive speakers to create a more comprehensive hi-fi system.

What makes the Spinner BT so versatile is that it has its own built-in phono output, making it simple to connect to any amplifier. This phono output can also be bypassed and you can plug it into a dedicated phono stage or any amplifier with its own built-in phono input. Going down this latter route will result in the best possible sound quality from JBL’s deck, but whichever you choose, you’ll be rewarded with an energetic and detailed sound.

Don’t just take my word for it though. My esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? and Sound + Image both say it’s a truly wonderful turntable, and a great option for vinyl newbies who are looking for a simple way to start their own system – and avoid the cheap, suitcase-style turntables in the process.

What also sold me on the Spinner BT was its looks. Orange is my favourite colour, and so to have a turntable with an orange plinth and glowing JBL logo just seals the deal.

Perfect partners

If, like me, you want to use the JBL Spinner BT as a gateway into the world of vinyl, then you’ll want to partner it with some other equipment to make the most of it.

JBL Charge 5 (red) | AU$199.95 AU$149 (save AU$50.95) Pairing JBL with JBL is a match made in heaven, surely? The Charge 5 is a terrific Bluetooth speaker, capable of big sound. It's also waterproof and has a tough exterior, so when you're done spinning vinyl at home, you can take it with you wherever you go.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds | AU$449.95 AU$382.46 (save AU$67.49) Previously dropping as low as AU$313 on Amazon, this discount might not seem as good, but they're hard to ignore given they employ best-in-class ANC alongside Bose's signature, warm sound. If you prefer in-ear headphones, you can't do much better than this and thanks to an Immersive Audio mode, your records will be given extra space to shine in your ears.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Special Edition Copper Black) | AU$625 AU$350 (save AU$275) Sennheiser's fourth-generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent. Now, for a whopping AU$275 off, you can get fantastic active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at this level. If you're after the white or black colours, they're also on offer, just not as cheap as these.

WiiM Amp | AU$495 AU$399.20 (save AU$95.80) If you want to go down a more traditional route and connect some speakers, the WiiM Amp is an excellent choice. Far cheaper than its closest competitors, it's incredibly simple to use, is well-built and it's capable of delivering a lively, enjoyable sound. You will need to use the Spinner BT's built-in phono output, as the WiiM Amp only has one line-level input.

Marantz PM6007 | AU$1,100 AU$795 (save AU$305) If you want to get into the world of true hi-fi separates, the Marantz PM6007 is one of the best budget options you can buy. It has a built-in phono input which will be of a higher quality than the JBL's and offers EQ adjustments for tweaking the sound even further. Plus, Marantz is one of the most highly regarded brands in the world of hi-fi, making this an excellent amp for any budding enthusiast on a budget.

Also consider...

If you want a Bluetooth turntable but don't like the energetic looks of the JBL Spinner BT, then there are some other terrific options available on Amazon right now.

Sony PS-LX310BT | AU$399 AU$295 (save AU$104) This Sony Bluetooth turntable is as fuss-free as they come with regard to setup and getting your favourite vinyl records spinning. Whether you're playing via wired or wireless speakers, it delivers a delightfully musical sound that will satisfy vinyl beginners or those looking for a more hands-off approach.

Yamaha TT-N503 | AU$999 AU$679 (save AU$320) Coming from another audio powerhouse in Yamaha, the TT-N503 offers even more in the way of wireless connectivity. Not only can it stream over Bluetooth, but it can also stream directly to AirPlay speakers or Yamaha MusicCast speakers for full, multi-room audio.