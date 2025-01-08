I experienced Dolby Atmos music in a Cadillac OPTIQ, and now I want to drive in an immersive audio bubble

Getting to hear Dolby Atmos music in environments other than a home theater or headphones is starting to become a regular thing for me at CES. Last year, I got to experience a live concert mixed in Dolby Atmos, and I also got to hear Atmos music in a Mercedes-Benz S580.

For CES 2025, Dolby invited me to its setup at the Nomad Hotel to experience Atmos music in a Cadillac OPTIQ, the company’s new “entry-point” luxury EV. The Cadillac partnership is Dolby’s big car announcement at CES, and it brings the number of car brands featuring Dolby Atmos up to 20.

A Cadillac OPTIQ Atmos height speaker (Image credit: Future)

Aside from having a beautiful, streamlined design, the OPTIQ has a bespoke Android Auto infotainment system that uses a 33-inch LED display with touchscreen capability. For audio, a 19-speaker AKG audio system with four downward-firing speakers is used, and it’s been custom-tuned to provide a seamless Dolby Atmos sound presentation.

At present, Dolby Atmos music is streamed in the OPTIQ using a built-in Tidal app (phone tethering isn’t supported). According to Cadillac, further app support is in the works (Apple Music maybe?), but no announcements were being made at CES.

(Image credit: Future)

Driving with Atmos

We didn’t exactly hit the road for my demo, but there was plenty of time to settle in the OPTIQ’s super-comfortable seating and get immersed in Atmos music. The demo started off with the ‘80s classic Take on Me but A-Ha, and we also listened to the Thompson Twins’ Hold Me Now. As someone who came of age in the 1980s, I was completely in my element, though I’d never heard these songs sound this good before, especially in a car.

Along with four height speakers, the OPTIQ system has three subwoofers, and the bass sounded wonderfully full and well-tuned even as it visibly shook my passenger-side armrest. The Atmos mix on both tracks had a notably smooth balance, and vocals sounded clean without any treble edginess.

Every audio demo has to have its jaw-drop moment, and for this one it was Boom by Tiësto, Sevenn, and Gucci Mane. Having heard this maximalist Atmos track on my home theater system in Atmos, I was prepared for serious immersion and the OPTIQ system didn’t disappoint. It was almost too sonically interesting – one might be challenged to keep their attention on the road while listening, even with the car’s HUD helping to guide the way.

Rounding back to the 1980s, I requested Rush’s Tom Sawyer – another favorite Dolby Atmos mix – and the song’s dynamic drums and searing keyboards floated seamlessly through the cabin. If you’re going to listen to music in a car, this is how it’s done.

Dolby Atmos comes as a standard feature on the Cadillac OPTIQ, which is the company’s first vehicle to feature it. At under $60,000 the OPTIQ is one of the less expensive cars to feature Atmos, so if you’re on the road a lot and want to up your car audio game, I’d suggest a test drive.