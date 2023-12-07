My favorite do-everything headphones are in a cracking Christmas deal – quick!

Stone the crows! My favorite do-everything headphones have been cut in price just in time for Christmas. So get your skates on check the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal on sale for $169 (was $499. Nice...) at Woot in the US. And if you're in the UK, you can score the headphones for £175 at Amazon (usually £449).

As you'll see in our Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal review, this is a premium set of headphones with active noise cancellation designed to work wirelessly and seamlessly with the Xbox Series X or the PS5 at a touch of a button. And while they work very well for gaming, offering nuanced surround sound, punchy bass and plenty of clarity across the frequencies, they are also just a great pair of high-quality cans in general.

I really rate them for music as they sport that very clean, agile and clear Bang & Olufsen sound profile. Bass thumps and throbs with gusto but never overwhelms the mid-range, which zips along with texture and clarity, while the treble is crisp and clear, avoiding harshness even at high volumes. My only minor critique is that I'm so used to the mid-range warmth (and for want of a better word, 'fun') of Sony's wireless headphones that the Beoplay Portal can't really replicate that, even with some equaliser fiddling. The active noise cancellation is also rather strong too though; I've worn the Beoplay Portal on a flight and was suitably impressed and how much the thrum of jet engines was reduced.

Given that Woot and Amazon have both cut more than 60% off the Beoplay Portal's original price, I think these deals represent some of the best early Christmas sales in the US and (particularly) early Boxing Day sales in the UK. So if you've been after a pair of headphones that work well with the latest game consoles as well as general audio listening, I suggest you jump on these discounted Beoplay Portal headphones.

