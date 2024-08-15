Get some of the best budget earbuds around at a jaw-droppingly low price

Now, I'm sure many of you have been loving the summer holidays so far, but once again, the back-to-school season isn't all too far away. Whether you're getting set for the new academic year, starting university, or you just want some sweet tech deals, I've got a tasty offer for you. Enter the Earfun Air 2, which are just £34.99 at Amazon (was £49.99) – that's a massive 30% off some of the best budget wireless earbuds around.

This limited time deal is on the Black color variant and will save you £15. If you're not a massive fan of this model, though, you can also grab the White version for 20% off (£39.99) instead.

The Earfun Air 2 have almost everything you'd want from a cheap pair of wireless earbuds. They deliver crisp, clear treble, impressively impactful bass and even have the LDAC codec for hi-res audio. So, if you need some cheap but great-sounding buds look no further than the Earfun Air 2.

Today's best Earfun Air 2 deal

Earfun Air 2: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

These wireless earbuds were already excellent value, but at 30% off they're the definition of a steal. Not only do the Earfun Air 2 offer excellent audio quality, but they have a sleek, lightweight design and a svelte case, making them perfect for the fashionista on a budget. Sure, they don't have active noise cancellation or too many fancy features, but at this price, they're a must-buy.

In our Earfun Air 2 review, we loved these wireless earbuds for their strong battery life, ease-of-use and Bluetooth 5.3 support. These aren't the newest model of Earfun buds around, but despite being superseded by the Earfun Air Pro 4, they're still a very solid pair of budget earbuds.

If you need protection from the elements, the Earfun Air 2 are a brilliant option thanks to their IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning they're able to survive immersion under one meter of water for 30 minutes. The benefits don't stop there though. Simply download the Earfun Audio app and unlock a bunch of extra features – from EQ settings to gaming mode.

We also have a bunch more unmissable back-to-school deals, so why not take a peek at our roundup of the best offers? If its earbuds you're after in particular though, you can also assess some neat alternatives in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. Otherwise, check out a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.