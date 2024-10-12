Your Samsung Buds 3 Pro will get a free upgrade with audio and reliability improvements

We've just reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and we're very impressed: they deliver great-sounding audio quality, top-notch ANC and a premium, though derivative, design. But there's always room for improvement, and there are often little irritations that only emerge after a product launch. Which is why Samsung has created a free software update just a few weeks after launch.

The update was spotted by Sammobile, which reported that according to Samsung's rather terse release notes the updates "improve the stability of the Bluetooth connection and sound". The update is also available for the non-Pro Buds 3.

This is an over-the-air update so it should be available now: the firmware version is R530XXU0AXJ1 for the Buds 3 and R630XXU0AXJ1 for the Buds 3 Pro.

Whichever version of the Buds 3 you have, the installation process should be pretty painless and should happen automatically. If it doesn't, make sure your Buds are charged, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, go to Earbuds Settings and look for Earbuds Software Update. You should now see an option to Download and Install. The update file is just over 7MB so it shouldn't take too long.

It'll be interesting to see if the promised audio changes to a pair we rank among the best wireless earbuds are noticeable: at our most nit-picky in our Buds 3 Pro review we said that the treble was perhaps a little too high compared to the bass, and the middle frequencies could be a little more prominent.

But if the update hasn't changed any of that it's no biggie: unlike the AirPods Pro 2, which the Buds 3 Pro share many similarities to, Samsung's buds enable you to adjust individual EQ bands to shape the sound to your own preference.

