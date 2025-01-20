You have to see Dark Matter's stunning wired earbuds, which have up to 8(!) drivers in stunning designs

Four models with up to 8 drivers

Launching 21 January 2025

$599 to $1,699 (about £499 / AU$965 to £1,399 / AU$2,739)

There's a new name in the high-end earbuds market: Dark Matter Audio Labs, or DMA Labs for short. And if its first four in-ear monitors sound as good as they look, they could be pretty spectacular.

The firm sounds a bit like an audio A-Team, a group of industry veterans from "multiple custom in-ear monitor brands" with many years of audio engineering experience and live music tours under their collective belts. And the promise here is "superior fit and exceptional sound signatures".

DMA Labs IEMs: key features and pricing

(Image credit: DMA Labs)

There are four models at a range of prices from $599 to $1,699. And they're certainly striking. The four models are:

DM2H Hybrid Dual-Driver Custom IEM with 1x dynamic driver and 1x balanced armature driver – $599

DMA3 Triple-Driver Custom IEM with 3x balanced armature drivers – $899

DMA6 Six-Driver Custom IEM with 6x balanced armature drivers – $1499

DMA8 Eight-Driver Custom IEM with 8x balanced armature drivers – $1699

We don't have more detailed specifications for details, such as frequency response and sensitivity, but we'd expect that to be available in a few days time when the IEMs officially launch and the official website goes live.

They look like strong competitors to more rarefied models in our list of the best wired earbuds based on looks alone – who doesn't want something that looks like a nebula in their ears?

