Soundpeats' new earbuds are a super-cheap and stylish alternative to the Bose Ultra Open

If you're a fan of open earbuds but don't fancy the price tag of the Bose Open Ultra earbuds, Soundpeats would like a word in your ear: the company's new PearlClip Pro earbuds are a fraction of the price and have just been unveiled at CES 2025. And if you're quick, you can pick up a pair for one-tenth the price of Bose's open-fit earbuds, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

The new buds go on sale on January 20 at Amazon, but if you sign up on the Soundpeats website between January 9 and 19, the price drops from its recommended $59.99 to just $29.99.

So what do you get for such a ridiculously humble asking fee?

(Image credit: SOUNDPEATS)

Soundpeats PearlClip Pro earbuds: key features

The PearlClip Pro earbuds are very light at just 5.85g and have a cuff-like design that Soundpeats says helps to prevent uncomfortable ears. Unlike ear-hook models (see the Shokz OpenFit Air or Oladance's option for what we mean), you don't need to hook them over the top of your ears to get a secure fit either.

The drivers here are 12mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers, and the buds have automatic left/right channel adaptation to deliver a consistent sound even if you haven't quite got the fit right. Bluetooth is 5.4 and the companion smartphone app enables you to customize the touch controls and EQ settings.

Battery life is a promised six hours from the buds and a further 18 hours via the charging case. You can recharge from flat in 10 minutes to get two hours of play time.

We've reviewed Soundpeats' earbuds in the past and found them impressive for their price tag – so for example, while the Soundpeats Air 4 Pro aren't quite up to the standards of the AirPods Pro 2 they're designed to rival, they're not bad when you consider that they're less than a third of the price of Apple's product. We'd expect a similar situation with these buds: the Bose models will no doubt sound better, but given the choice between £299 buds and £29 buds, the budget option looks awfully tempting…

The new Soundpeats PearlClip Pro are available for pre-order now at $29.99, and will be available at Amazon US for $59.99 from January 20. Pricing and availability for other markets hasn't yet been announced, but if you could bag that lower price tag where you are, it would make them around £23.99 or AU$48. And that's impressive, however you look at it.

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES , and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.