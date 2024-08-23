Apple is pushing out an important AirPods 2 update ahead of the full launch of iOS 18

Next month we're almost certainly going to see the iPhone 16 series get its grand unveiling, and alongside the handsets, Apple should push out iOS 18 to the masses too – and ahead of that software update, the AirPods Pro 2 are getting an update of their own.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is now pushing out new firmware for the wireless earbuds. These firmware releases typically fix bugs and sometimes apply security patches, but this particular update also seems to be preparing the way for iOS 18.

Back at Apple WWDC 2024 in June we got the news that when iOS 18 arrives on your iPhone, it will enable some new head gestures on the AirPods Pro 2. For example, you'll be able to accept or reject a call by nodding or shaking your head.

If you're interested in the technicalities, we've got you covered: this latest firmware upgrade is 7A5290a, replacing 7A5266c. While there are no official release notes for it, it's likely that the finishing touches are being made to iOS 18 compatibility.

New features on the way

Apple has demoed how head gestures will work (Image credit: Apple)

If you're wondering how to update your AirPods Pro 2, there's actually no way to do it manually. Everything happens automatically in the background when the earbuds are connected to an iPhone that's connected to the internet.

As for iOS 18, this will appear as an update on your iPhone under General and Software Update in Settings. You should be prompted to install the new software when it's ready (it's already gone through an extensive beta testing process).

There's lots more coming with the big 2024 update of course. Apple is adding some new home screen customization options, texting via satellite and RCS support, the ability to lock and hide apps, a revamped Control Center, and plenty more besides.

It seems as though the much anticipated Apple Intelligence features are going to be a little slower to roll out on top of iOS 18 , but we should hear more at the official iPhone 16 event – which should be announced any day now.