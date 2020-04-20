IPVanish price, free trial, deals and discounts: the best offers in 2020

In the VPN world, IPVanish is a name synonymous with solid performance and great features. That's why it's made it time and again onto our lists of the best options in the world to download.

Despite IPVanish being towards the top of the pile, it won't take piles of cash to get access. We've collected up the most affordable IPVanish prices and deals - plus free trials - available now.

IPVanish stands out from the competition by offering some of the most customisable and feature rich apps and software clients – which cover lots and lots of devices. As such this is great both for newbs as well as more seasoned VPN users that want to make their experience more personalised.

Aside from the app customisation options, you also get steady and fast speeds across the 1,300 servers spread over 75 locations worldwide. As such you can enjoy unblocking of geo restricted content like Netflix and P2P torrenting support. You also get security with privately owned servers which use AES-256 encryption and kill switches with leak protection. The 24/7 customer support and ability to use this on ten devices at once are just the icing on this very tasty VPN cake.

Don't fret though, you don't have to spend a lot. Here we explain what IPVanish prices and discounts are available and what the best offers are if you want to sign up now.

More: See where IPVanish features in the best Netflix VPN countdown

IPVanish price: what is today's best deal?

How much do IPVanish offers cost?

Go for a month-to-month non-committal payment and you'll be spending $5 per month at the time of writing - that's actually one of the cheaper prices around for rolling contracts like this.

Or commit to longer, paying upfront, and you'll get a rate of $4.50 per month for three months or $3.25 per month if you go for a full year. Basically, the IPVanish price gets better the longer you go for and can often pull off some epic deals.

For example, in April there is a massive 73% off on the security suite, which also include SugarSync cloud storage. Head over to IPVanish to see the deal while it's still available. It means single month, three month and year prices of $5, $4.50 and $3.25 per month respectively.

IPVanish free trial: can I try before I commit?

Most VPN services now offer a trial of some sort, be that a money-back guarantee or limited trial period. IPVanish offers a money-back guarantee.

That means that once you have signed up - for any of the IPVanish plans as described above - you'll have 7 days within which you can cancel, and you'll be refunded anything you've spent.

To see how that compares to the competition, as it's shorter than most, check out our dedicated guide to VPNs with free trials. It feels like a shame that the provider doesn't mach the industry standard of 30 to 45 days, but a week should still give you enough of a feel to know whether you want to commit.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

How good is IPVanish?

If you've not already checked out our IPVanish review, it's worth taking a look now as we went in depth on everything it has to offer.

On top of all the features listed above, this is one of the best VPNs for streaming. That means getting access to geo restricted content from the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer, wherever you are. But it's also great for torrenting, meaning it's perfect for those that want to use it for some P2P action.

You get a whopping ten simultaneous connections at once, meaning you can use this on all your devices at the same time. The customer support is also useful to help you get online, fast, no matter where you are or what issues you're having.

How do IPVanish prices compare to the competition?

IPVanish is a reasonably priced VPN. It's not the cheapest, but it's not the most expensive either. That said, when there is a deal on it can undercut even the top end for the longer deals like a one year plan.

IPVanish didn't make it into our best cheap VPN providers guide. If that's what you're after then Surfshark is a great option. It's still a great quality VPN, but is cheap if you're comfortable signing up for a full two years. In fact, the effective monthly cost comes in at less than $2/£2.

At the higher end is the best of the best VPN, ExpressVPN, which though priced highly does offer the optimal overall service and is rated our top VPN.

NordVPN is a great option that sits in the middle for pricing but still offers great performance and enhanced security. If you commit to the longer three year plan this can be one of the cheapest options out there.

To see what offers all our favorite providers are currently running, check out our up-to-the-minute VPN deals guide.

IPVanish prices, deals and trials summary

In summary, you can currently click here to get IPVanish for a month at $5 or for three months at $4.50 per month. Or go for a year and you'll pay $3.25 per month equivalent. Whatever you go for, that seven day money-back guarantee applies.