WIN! A Powermat wireless charging station for your iPhone

Getting tired of the nightly wired tangle of trying to get some juice into your iPhone? Then check out the Powermat wireless charging system for iPhone, a bundle of a new ultra-slim Powermat 1X charging mat and a receiver for the iPhone 3GS or 3G.

Users can simply drop and charge their iPhone, or other Powermat-enabled gadgets, onto the mat which can sit discreetly on your desk or bed-side table.

Each bundle costs £49.99, and includes the ultra-slim mat with one wireless power access point, allowing users to drop their device down and walk away.

It uses inductive coupling to transfer energy via a magnetic field from a charging circuit inside the mat to another charging circuit in the receiver which is embedded in, or attached to, the device.

When the mat and the device are in immediate proximity, an RFID "handshake process" will work out if there's a valid connection between the mat and device, and how much power is needed, allowing the transfer to begin. And to keep things nice and green, the Powermat will cease transmission when the phone is full, so you can save polar bears in the process too.

