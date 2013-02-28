tech. magazine - issue 14: all the stories in one place

You have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. Well, now you can read the whole articles that we referenced - there's over 40 to choose from! Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.

Debrief 1

Shane Richmand and Richard Holt – The Telegraph

Kevin J O'brien – The New York Times

Chris Smith – The Guardian

Chris Martin – PC Advisor

Stan Schroeder – Mashable

Triska Hamid – The National

Zach Epstein – Boy Genius Reports

Natasha Lomas – TechCrunch

Debrief 2

Nick Takahashi – Venture Beat

Brad Reed – BGR

James Plafke – Extreme Tech

Harry McCracken – Time

Matt Burns – TechCrunch

Rik Myslewski – The Register

Debrief 3

John Naughton – The Guardian

John Gruber – Daring Fireball

Benzinga Editorial – Forbes

Michael Thomsen – Complex

Alex Williams – TechCrunch

Talk: Insight

Sam Byford – The Verge

James McQuivey – Forrester

Adrian Chen – The New Enquiry

Glynn Moody – Computerworld UK

John Timmer – Ars Technica

Talk: Inflame

Mail Online

CNet

The Guardian

The Verge

Huffington Post

Talk: Inform

Ingrid Lunden - TechCrunch

Matt Brian - The Next Web

Damon Lavrinc – Wired

Christina Warren – Mashable

Ed Piotrowski and Jamie Page Deaton – How Stuff Works

Versus

Darren Mumph – Engadget

Seth Rosenblatt – Cnet

Mark Hachman – PCMag.com

Patrick Goss – TechRadar

Ian Osborne – TechRadar

Alex Masters – The Independent

Nilay Patel – The Verge

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes – ZDNet