Star Wars spin-offs for Han Solo and Boba Fett

Not content with three more Star Wars films, Disney has announced it intend to produce spin-offs from the core franchise, with films about Han Solo and Boba Fett in the works.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this will be achieved over two separate films; one fleshing out Han Solo's origin story and another to expand on the life and times of sci-fi's most beloved bounty hunter.

These new films would have stories that take place between films in the existing Star Wars canon. The Solo saga is likely to squeeze in between Episodes 3 and 4, while Boba Fett's tale could be later in the chronology.

Getting the band back together

Perhaps the best news of all, Empire Strikes Back scribe Lawrence Kasdan is attached to write on the spin-offs. Kasdan is also credited with penning blockbusters Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Bodyguard, and Return of the Jedi.

There has been no word yet on who will sit in the director's seat for these new movies. We can of course cross J.J. Abrams off the list; he is surely too busy with work on the new Star Wars film and helping Valve with a Half-Life project.

Who do you think would make amazing Star Wars spin-offs? Zack Snyder for his CGI expertise? David Fincher for a gritty Boba Fett thriller? Ben Affleck if you set the film in Boston? Let us know in the comments below.