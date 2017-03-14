Why buy food when you can buy this Sony OLED TV?

If you came here expecting to see an affordable OLED TV , you might want to avert your eyes – Sony’s A1E OLED isn’t what we’d consider wallet-friendly.

When it launches in April, the 4K TV will come in three sizes: 55-inches, 65-inches and 77-inches. The 55-incher, the XBR-55A1E, will set you back a cool $4,999 (around £4,100 / AU$6,600), while the 65-inch TV, the XBR-65A1E, will be on sale for $6,500 (around £5,300 / AU$8,600).

Sony has yet to announce the price of the 77-inch version of the TV, but money’s good that it will be pushing the $10,000 mark.

So how does that stack up against other screens? Quite favorably, actually.

LG’s flagship OLED set, the Signature Series W7 OLED , comes in at $7,999 for its 65-inch set, and Sony’s own flagship LED TV, the 65Z9D , starts at $5,499 for its 65-inch iteration. With that said, however, don't expect to see one of these $4,999 behemoths in every home just quite yet ... unless you live around a lot of other insanely wealthy people. (In which case, invite us over sometime, dude.)

Audio to go with your visuals

Sony used today’s big OLED unveiling to announce the price of its two upcoming soundbars, the Dolby Atmos-ready HT-ST5000 and super-slim HT-MT300.

The HT-ST5000, Sony’s new flagship 7.1.2 800W soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos , Hi-Res Audio and twelve advanced speakers, will be available in stores July 2017 for $1,499.

The HT-NT300, on the other hand, comes with a separate subwoofer that can slide under your couch and will sell for $349 starting later this month.

Both the soundbars and A1E OLED are all available for pre-order starting today at Amazon and Best Buy with the TVs shipping out in April.