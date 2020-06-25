Whoa Delly! Save a monstrous AU$920 on one of Dell's premium business laptops

Many professionals start off their day with high hopes of productivity – gearing oneself up by saying things like “you’re going to smash it today” or “today’s going to be a great day” while pouring that unnecessary second cup of coffee. But if you’ve got an outdated laptop, or one that doesn’t meet your performance needs, it may be time for an upgrade.

It's time to say goodbye to the computer that has been slowing you down and turn a new page by investing in the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 – a versatile laptop by Dell that will supercharge your day and which is currently discounted by a mighty 40%.

Built into this nifty 2-in-1 is Intel’s latest 10th-gen i5 processor, which should help you perform better under pressure with the ability to smoothly transition from one task to another.

In our review, we were able to use Windows 10's streaming from Xbox One feature and played a few games without a problem (so you slay in both work and play).

Easy on the eyes, the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 shimmers with its brushed-aluminium finish and backlit chiclet keyboard (similar to a MacBook).

With the ability to transform this Dell notebook into a tablet, you’ll be buzzing with creativity as you move from business tasks to cooking up a storm while following the latest TikTok recipe. With Inspiron’s 15 inches of screen real estate, you won’t miss a step on this large display with vibrant colours.

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 is the machine you need to keep you on top of your game and get you back on track! Time to say goodbye to procrastination and hello to motivation with Dell, all while saving AU$920.