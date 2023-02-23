Where to buy PSVR 2 in Australia – new VR headset for PS5 is available now

The long-awaited arrival of the PSVR 2 is finally upon us, with the new PlayStation headset (which can be paired with PS5 consoles) now on offer from a variety of retailers. While there was some initial angst at the PSVR 2's launch price when it was first announced, a closer look at the impressive performance specs and the experiences it offers makes its starting price tag of AU$879 look a little bit better.

If you're willing to pay a little bit more, you can also get your hands on the latest PlayStation VR headset in a bundle with its hottest launch title, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, from AU$959.

Taking place in the same world as one of 2022's most celebrated game releases – Horizon: Forbidden West – Call of the Mountain is an adventure in the Horizon series' post-apocalyptic America which tells the story of all new franchise character Ryas. Players step into the shoes of Ryas and embark upon their own fantastical journey, meeting new and familiar faces (including main series protagonist Aloy) along the way.

PlayStation VR 2 – where to buy

Do I need a PS5 to use the PSVR 2?

Short answer? Yes, kickstarting your journey with PlayStation's second-generation virtual reality headset will require you to have a PS5 console to pair it with. Unlike the Meta Quest 2, this one isn't a standalone headset.

Fortunately, the stock issues of the PS5 console appear to be a thing of the past if you don't already have one, so managing to track one down shouldn't be too difficult.

If you're looking to get your hands on a new PS5 console to pair with your purchase of a PSVR 2 headset, we've collected the best opportunities to get your hands on one for you to discover below:

What games are available for the PSVR 2?

Besides Horizon: Call of the Mountain as mentioned above, the PSVR 2 is launching alongside a number of compatible titles for gamers to discover and experience with the new headset.

Games such as Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil: Village and No Man's Sky are all playable in VR with the new headset, alongside a number of new, exclusive releases for playing with PlayStation's latest.

To get a better picture of where to start, you can see our full list of the best PSVR 2 games to play to get started today.