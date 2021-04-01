What to stream this long weekend: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Run and more highlights

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week – and this weekend is even longer than usual!

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this long weekend's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this weekend are the ultra-violent and highly anticipated animated series Invincible on Amazon Prime Video and The Irregulars on Netflix, however, there's a nice selection of other shows and movies landing on Australia's streaming services, too. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of April 1-5, 2021.

Disney Plus

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 3 (TV series – available 2/4/2021)

We're up to the third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and we're still not sure how we feel about the new Captain America. Last week, Sam and Bucky finally teamed up and it's safe to say their first mission didn't go spectacularly well. We're looking forward to see how their dynamic evolves this weekend.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 2 (TV series – available 2/4/2021)

It must be said that we got a real kick out of last week's premiere episode of The Might Ducks: Game Changers, with the show striking the right balance between heartfelt and funny. Fed up hockey mum Alex (Lauren Graham) went to great lengths to start a new team for her son after he was unceremoniously cut from The Mighty Ducks, and we got to meet the scrappy group of underdogs that make up said team. Will this week's episode see ex-Ducks coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) agree to coach these kids? We'll have to wait and see.

Netflix

Run (Movie – available 2/4/2021)

The new Netflix Original film Run sees teenager Chloe (Kiera Allen) attempt to flee from home after years isolation and medical care, when she begins to suspect that her mother (Sarah Paulson) might be keeping sinister secrets and holding her daughter back on purpose. Sounds like it has all the makings of a first-rate thriller.

Binge / Foxtel Now

The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale (TV Series – available 5/4/2021)

It's been a long time coming, but after multiple hiatus periods the tenth season of the hit series The Walking Dead will come to a close this weekend with the return of one of the show's most notorious villains. Now the real question is: who will live long enough to appear in the show's 11th and final season?

Amazon Prime Video

Blithe Spirit (Movie – available 2/4/2021)

Based on the classic 1941 play by the brilliant Noel Coward, this new film adaptation of Blithe Spirit sees Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) in the role of Charles, a crime novelist who's struggling with writer's block and a punishing deadline. We don't want to ruin what comes next, but we will say that it involves a séance that backfires rather spectacularly. Also stars Judi Dench, Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher.

Stan

Clarice (TV Series – Episode 6 available 2/4/2021)

After a brief hiatus, Clarice returns this weekend with its sixth episode, meaning we're over halfway to the show's season finale. Last episode saw Clarice suffer a harrowing ordeal, in which she was drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a mad nurse. Now back at work, Agent Starling has a new occupational therapist, and it seems she must finally confront her demons before she can get her life back on track.