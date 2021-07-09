West Indies vs Australia live stream: how to watch T20 cricket online in Australia

It may be the middle of winter in Australia, but cricket continues in the Caribbean this month as Australia takes on the West Indies. The first of five T20 matches begins in St Lucia on Saturday, July 10 at 9:30am AEST, which will be followed by three ODIs later in the month.

West Indies vs Australia cricket tour 2021 T20 dates: July 10, July 11, July 13, July 15 and July 17 at 9:30am AEST ODI dates: July 21, July 23 and July 25 at 5:30am AEST T20 venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia ODI venue: Kensington Oval in Barbados How to watch: On Foxtel’s Fox Cricket, or stream on Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports

You can expect to see some of Australia’s best T20 players in the squad, including Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. Australia’s coach Justin Langer has also confirmed that all-rounder Dan Christian will return to the game after an absence of nearly four years.

Josh Philippe has also been named in the squad after impressing in the warm-up games, and is expected to bat in the middle.

Australia is currently placed fifth in the International Cricket Council T20 rankings, while the West Indies sit in ninth place. The West Indies aren’t to be counted out though – they’ve won the T20 World Cup twice, most recently winning in 2016.

Following the five days of T20 matches, Australia and the West Indies will then play three ODIs in Barbados beginning on Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30am AEST. Below we’ve got the full fixtures, and how you can watch it live in Australia.

More can’t miss sport: see how to get a Tour de France live stream

West Indies vs Australia live stream: how to watch in Australia

Luckily for cricket fans Down Under, the Australian tour of the West Indies will be shown at a fairly reasonable time locally. Each of the five T20 matches will air at 9:30am AEST, with games on July 10, July 11, July 13, July 15 and July 17.

The three ODI matches will start earlier though, so you’ll need to get up at 5:30am AEST to catch them, with each showing on July 21, July 23 and July 25.

Foxtel has exclusive rights to the matches, so you’ll be able to watch the games on Foxtel’s Fox Cricket, or if you’re a subscriber, it’ll also be available on Foxtel Now. Each game will also be on Kayo Sports, and this is likely the best streaming option if you’re a die-hard sports fan.

If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports streamed simultaneously on two screens for just AU$25 a month. If you reckon you'll be watching across more devices, then the premium tier for AU$35 allows for three simultaneous streams. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime. Kayo also comes with a free 14-day trial, so you can try out the service for yourself at no cost.

How to watch West Indies vs Australia online from anywhere

If you’re outside Australia and still want to tune into the matches, you’ll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that – and assuming it complies with the T&Cs of the broadcaster in question – you can download and use a VPN.

How to a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN: as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: so if you’re an Aussie abroad, just head to Kayo and stream like you were back at home