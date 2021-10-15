Weekend deal: Snag up to 40% off Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones on eBay

eBay might not be the first place that comes to mind when you’re looking to score a discounted set of headphones, but the massive online retailer is always worth checking out for audio hardware. That’s because you’ll find big retailers such as The Good Guys and Bing Lee on eBay, and even official stores for brands like Sony and Sennheiser.

Now’s a good time to find a bargain price on headphones too, because this year’s latest models have made previous iterations much more affordable. Case in point – the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Now that the new Bose QuietComfort 45 are available, you can get a sweet discount on the version that came before it on eBay, and we still rate these previous-gen Bose headphones as excellent.

Similarly, the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds can be snapped up for less at the moment, partly because the Sony WF-1000XM4 have just hit the shelves.

If you don’t see any headphones you like below, you may want to hold out until Black Friday – it’s less than six weeks away, and there'll be plenty more headphone deals arriving along with it.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$499 AU$300 (save AU$199) While they've been marginally cheaper previously, this is still a sweet deal on the QuietComfort 35 II. These headphones have class-leading noise cancellation and a nice, balanced sound that should satisfy most listeners. These may not be the flagship offering from Bose, but they’re cheaper, and come in a much more standard form factor. You’ll save AU$199 when you buy from Mobileciti’s eBay store, discounted in both black and silver.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 | AU$449 AU$299 (save AU$150) These headphones look great, feel comfortable and offer excellent battery life (about 22 hours with noise cancellation turned on). The sound quality isn’t best-in-class though, with soggy mids letting these Beats headphones down. If you’re not too picky when it comes to audio, these are a fine set of headphones. This set is now down to AU$299, with a big range of colour choices on offer at eBay.View Deal

Apple AirPods Max | AU$899 from AU$710 (save up to AU$189) The Apple AirPods Max are a lavish set of headphones, and they come close to audio perfection. That kind of clout means they’re incredibly expensive, so if you’re looking for a deal, you can save up to AU$189 by buying from eBay. The pink colour option is the cheapest at AU$710, and to get the discount, you’ll need to checkout with Afterpay and use the code AFTERPAY10.View Deal