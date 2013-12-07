Snow is fallin' all around, in festive-themed Google+ 'Auto Awesome' photos

The snow ACTUALLY falls in the .gif you know

There's are few things more festive than falling snow and flashing fairy lights and Google+ is allowing you to capture the Christmas spirit in animated .gif form.

If you upload photos featuring snow for Google's persistent, sort-of-on-it-by-accident social network, the company will Auto Awesome it with actual falling snow.

Likewise, if you upload photos featuring Christmas trees, Google will automatically make you a version that features flashing lights!

Tacky? Yes. But, you know, it's Christmas. You can see some Auto Awesome festive pics here.

