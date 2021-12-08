Want a foldable for Xmas? Score AU$500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 at Amazon

Foldable smartphone devices took a huge step towards mainstream acceptance this year thanks to Samsung's excellent Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which have both received massive discounts today on Amazon AU.

Both handsets managed to iron out their predecessors' kinks, delivering extremely polished devices with a number of improvements.

For starters, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are now both water resistant, which should put most minds to rest over the thought of these expensive foldables being destroyed by an accidental drop in the sink.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 now supports Samsung's S Pen stylus, making it the perfect replacement for the manufacturer's productivity-focused Note series, which seems to be on its way out.

If that all sounds great to you, then perhaps you should consider diving into the brave new world of foldable smartphones today with these exceptional deals from Amazon AU.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 have had a whopping AU$500 slashed off their usual price, which means the former now starts at only AU$998 (128GB model), while the powerhouse Z Fold 3 begins at AU$1,998.

If you have any interest in buying one of Samsung's futuristic folding smartphones, now's the time to do so. We suggest you hurry, though – we don't expect this deal to stick around for long!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | from AU$998 on Amazon AU (save AU$500) No other phone is more stylish than the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 right now, with its flexible OLED display allowing users to fold it in half and pocket it with ease. Amazon Australia has an incredible deal at the moment, with the 128GB option reduced from AU$1,499 to just AU$998 and the 256GB model dropping from AU$1,599 to only AU$1,099. That's a AU$500 discount on each version!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | from AU$1,998 on Amazon AU (save AU$501) If you consider yourself a smartphone power user, then Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be right up your alley. A phone that unfolds into a small tablet, Z Fold 3 is ideal for multitasking and even includes S Pen support this year. Like the deal above, Amazon AU has slashed a massive AU$501 from each Z Fold 3 model right now, with the 268GB option discounted from AU$2,499 to just AU$1,998, while the 512GB version has dropped from AU$2,649 to AU$2,148.