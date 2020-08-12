Vodafone tackles Optus with new 50GB, AU$35 "unlimited" mobile plan

Following its merger with TPG, Vodafone is ramping up efforts to be a competitive player among the big three telcos, by introducing a fresh phone plan that will deliver 50GB of data for just AU$35 a month.

The brand-new 'AU$45 Red Plus Plan' will be available at the discounted price of AU$35 for the first 12 months, which would see you save AU$120 over your first year with Vodafone. After that period ends, the price will bump up to AU$45 each month.

Vodafone’s refresh also sees each of its existing plans getting a discount over the first 12 months, although it'll vary depending on which option you go with. It starts at a saving of AU$5 each month with the cheapest plan, netting you 10GB of data for AU$35 for the first 12 months, but the discount jumps up to AU$15 per month on the two most expensive plans.

The year-long discounts are available on both SIM-only plans and handsets paired with a Red Plus Plan. Vodafone is also sticking to its endless data offering, so users won’t be charged if they go over their monthly data amount – instead, speed is capped at up to 1.5Mbps.

Vodafone’s merger with TPG is also starting to bear fruit for its broadband business, as the telco also announced a new money-saving option for its NBN and mobile offerings.

You’ll now be able to bundle together NBN and mobile plans, and the more you add, the more you’ll save on each.

That means if you get both your internet and your mobile from Vodafone, they’ll knock 5% off each plan. If you’ve got a family using multiple devices, you can save up to 20% off each eligible plan if you have five or more.

The discounts are available to both new and existing customers across mobile, tablet and NBN plans. If you’re an existing customer, Vodafone says you’ll become eligible when you add, change or upgrade any of your services.

Prepaid customers haven’t been forgotten either. Rounding out the telco’s latest offerings is the introduction of a data bank.

You’ll now be able to save up to 200GB of unused data on prepaid mobile plans, when you recharge to a Combo Plus plan between AU$10 and AU$60. Vodafone says the data bank is now available to all prepaid customers, and will automatically be used once a month’s data allowance has been used.