How to watch 4K content

If your TV isn't out-of-the-box Netflix UHD compatible, you can consider hooking up a HTPC (home theatre PC) to your TV, and setting up a proper geek's lounge room. Just make sure that your video card supports HDMI 2.0, so that you won't be limited to 30fps video.

The benefit of a HTPC is that you can also watch 4K YouTube content, as well as chuck in a TV tuner or two and set it as a PVR for free-to-air TV – note that it takes a bit of creativity (and hardware) to route Foxtel through your HTPC, but it is possible.

Playback of 4K content via USB is now a standard feature for 4K TVs, but wasn't the case in 2013 when the first models came out. Some of the cheaper 4K TVs may also have problems playing back downloaded 4K content over USB, so make sure to check before you commit.

Another option for viewing 4K content on your TV is to purchase one of the many Android-based, 4K-compatible mini PCs now on the market (such as the Minix Neo X8-H Plus, which is just over $200 on eBay). While these can play back 4K movies, they only currently support Netflix at 1080p. Also, I haven't had the luxury of trying one out, so can't speak of their quality. Minix have been around for a few years, though, and seem to have a strong following, so they can't all be bad.

Unfortunately, console owners are out of luck when it comes to 4K: the Xbox One doesn't support it at all, and the PlayStation 4 only supports it at 30fps (thanks to its HDMI 1.4 port), and even then, the PS4 Netflix App only supports up to HD resolution, and the PS4 doesn't allow you to bring your own videos (instead asking you to pay for Sony's 'Video Unlimited' service).

However, rumours are abound that both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 will receive hardware updates this year that will upgrade them to HDMI 2.0 and enable 4K playback at 60fps from streaming sources like Netflix, and maybe even locally stored content, too. Who knows? – they may even support the soon-to-be-released 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs.