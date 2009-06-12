Sharp debuts budget-friendly Blu-ray player

There's definitely a sea change happening with the prices of Blu-ray players. Sharp's latest, BD-HP22H, comes in at a pinch under £200 (£199.99 to be precise) and offers BD-Live connectivity, 24Hz video output and 7.1 surround sound.

Sound-wise it will churn out DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD for you aural pleasure.

Eco-friendly

Not content with the budget price, Sharp is also boasting that the player is one of the most environmentally friendly around at the moment.

Its power consumption will be a tiddly 20W when blasting out HD footage and this shrinks to 0.7W when in standby mode.

Also included in the Blu-ray is Sharp's AQUOS LINK hook-up, which is a boon if you have any other Sharp devices as you will be able to use just one remote to rule them all.

The player comes in piano black and will be in shops later this month. Visit www.sharp.co.uk for more details.