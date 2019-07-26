Best ultrawide monitors 2019: the top ultrawide monitors we've tested

These days, just having a nice monitor isn't enough – you go big, or you go home. That may be why ultrawide monitors are becoming more and more popular. Not only are these wide screens great for playing the best PC games, but you can fit so many spreadsheets on a single display that they make great monitors for work, too.

However, as with any monitor on the market, it can be hard to find the best ultrawide monitor for your needs. Do you need a gaming monitor with a fast refresh rate and low latency? Or, are you trying to get some work done, and could benefit from an enormous display that can show you every single one of your projects at a glance?

Because the answers to these problems are hard to find, we went ahead and applied our tech expertise in order to find the best ultrawide monitors on the market today. And, because we've tested and reviewed all of these monitors ourselves, you can rest assured that you're getting your money's worth. Plus, we went ahead and included our exclusive price comparison tool, so you know you're getting the best deal.

The best ultrawide monitor, the BenQ EX3501R. (Image credit: Future; EA)

1. BenQ EX3501R

Finally, an ultrawide HDR monitor

Screen size: 35-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Brightness: : 300 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 100Hz | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 2,500:1 | Color support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 23 pounds

Huge display

HDR

Needs a bit of tweaking

Ultrawide resolutions are already taking your computing experience to the extreme, so when we saw the BenQ EX3501R, a 3,440 x 1,440 monitor with HDR, we took notice. This is an absolutely amazing gaming monitor – though BenQ bills it as a 'video enjoyment monitor' – and with a USB-C input, and an amazing 2,500:1 contrast ratio, you'll be hard pressed to find anything not to like about this display. Well, at least until you look at the price tag.

Read the full review: BenQ EX3501R

The AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition is an excellent ultrawide monitor (Image credit: Future)

2. AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition

A premium high-refresh ultrawide monitor

Screen size: 35-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 2,500:1: | Color support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 26 pounds

Amazing color

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Thick bezels

Ultrawide resolution? Check. Fast 120Hz refresh rate? Also check. The AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition is definitely more than its clunky name lets on. This 3,440 x 1,440 ultrawide monitor isn't just gorgeous with its flawless VA panel, but with a 120Hz refresh rate and a low 4ms response time, it should be at the top of any gamer's list. Just keep in mind, that if you want to fully power this display, you're going to need a little help from something like the RTX 2080 Ti.

Read the full review: AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition

The Alienware AW3418DW has been around a while, but it's still great. (Image credit: Future)

3. Alienware AW3418DW

An oldie but a goodie

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 26 pounds

Excellent display

G-Sync

Expensive

The Alienware AW3418DW has been one of the best ultrawide monitors for years now. With an incredibly reliable, color accurate display and a high refresh rate, this Alienware gaming monitor has definitely earned its gaming classic label. It's still a bit expensive, as you may expect from an Alienware product, but you really are getting what you're paying for. And, just like any other product from the alien-themed manufacturer it looks amazing sitting on your desk.

Read the full review: Alienware AW3418DW

The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC is a great ultrawide for creatives. (Image credit: Future)

4. Asus Designo Curve MX38VC

An ultrawide for the creatives

Screen size: 37.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 1,600 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms G2G (grey-to-grey) | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 million colors | Weight: 9.9kg

4K and Ultrawide

Built-in Qi wireless charging

No HDR

Ultrawide monitors aren't just good for playing the best PC games, but they're also fantastic for creatives and professionals. And, the Asus Designo Curve MX38VC is an excellent example, offering excellent color accuracy, and a high resolution that'll be a boon to photo and video editors. At this price point, it would have been nice to see HDR included, but this gets the creative job done so well that we can easily look past that little flaw.

Read the full review: Asus Designo Curve MX38VC

The LG 34UC79G-B, an affordable ultrawide monitor. (Image credit: Future)

5. LG 34UC79G-B

An ultrawide without the ultra-price

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,080 | Brightness: 250 cd/m2 | Response time: 10.3ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Color support: sRGB 92.1% | Weight: 8.6kg

Affordable

AMD FreeSync

Lower resolution than other options

One of the biggest downfalls of the best ultrawide monitors is that they tend to be on the expensive side. Sure, having an extremely wide screen is awesome, but if you can't drop a grand on a new display, you're out of luck. Fortunately, the LG 34UC79G-B is here to save the day on a budget. Now, this monitor doesn't have as high a resolution as some of the other options on this list, coming in at 2,560 x 1,080, but with the amount of cash you're saving, it almost doesn't even matter. Plus, you're getting FreeSync, too.

Read the full review: LG 34UC79G-B