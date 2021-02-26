Top Aussie weekend deals: Nintendo Switch, headphones, gaming laptops and more

Whether you’re a gamer, an audiophile or you just want a sweet SIM-only deal, we’ve got some hand-picked deals for you to check out as we coast into the weekend.

For starters, Microsoft has discounted a big selection of laptops, from the likes of Razer, MSI and even its own Surface range. We’ve highlighted our top picks below, or if you’d like to check out the entire sale, head right on over to Microsoft.

If gaming is more your speed, then you’ll want to check out what’s available on the recently launched Mario Red and Blue Edition of the always-popular Nintendo Switch. And if you’ve already gotten your mitts on one, then there’s a much-loved peripheral on sale as well.

There’s plenty more below, so scroll down to see the best discounts available this weekend.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Red & Blue Edition) | AU$398 (RRP AU$469, save AU$71) Our favourite plumber has a special edition Nintendo Switch designed in his honour, and this is the first discount we can remember seeing on the console. It comes with a neat red and blue carrying case as well so you can keep it protected. Available from Amazon with AU$71 knocked off the RRP.View Deal

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure | AU$98 (RRP AU$124.95, save AU$26.95) The Ring Fit Adventure is a peripheral for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s an exercise-focused game that aims to inject some light-hearted fun into being active. You can choose to target specific muscle groups, and there’s plenty of mini-games to keep you engaged. It's now 22% slashed off – just head to Amazon.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 Super | AU$2,999 (RRP AU$4,899, save AU$1,900) This gaming machine has a stellar spec sheet, combining a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with a powerful Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. Its 1080p screen also has a 300Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and some slick RGB flair. You can now save a whopping AU$1,900 on this Razer Blade 15, available at Microsoft. That's almost half price!View Deal

HP Omen 15 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$2,999 (RRP AU$3,799, save AU$800) Microsoft has quite a few gaming laptops on sale at the moment, but we think this HP Omen 15 is among the cream of the crop. It’s outfitted with a 9th-gen Core i7 processor, while an RTX 2080 handles the graphics. You’ll get to take it all in on a 15-inch Full HD LED display. This machine may not be cheap, but gaming laptops rarely are, so pick it with AU$800 shaved off the RRP.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go | from AU$999 (15% off, save up to AU$235) The Surface Laptop Go is already an affordable machine, but this 15% discount makes the device that much more of a winner. It’s a budget laptop that doesn’t have anywhere near the amount of cut corners that its competition does, and it looks and feels premium. It’s equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 chip and solid-state storage up to 256GB. Available from Microsoft.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 | from AU$2,251 (15% off, save up to AU$714) This machine is one part laptop, and another part tablet. It’s a beautiful piece of kit, with a gorgeous screen and a comfy keyboard. When it comes to specs, all configurations are on sale, featuring 10th-gen Core i5 and i7 CPUs and RAM up to 32GB. An Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can also be included if you’d like to do some design work. Snag one from Microsoft with 15% saved.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85h | AU$284 (RRP AU$379, save AU$95) This is Jabra’s first attempt at wireless noise-cancelling cans, and the brand has done a great job of it. They’re comfortable, have an incredible battery life of up to 36 hours and superb sound quality. All this for just AU$284 is a sweet offer from Microsoft, saving you AU$95 in the bargain. Available in black.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t | AU$249 (RRP AU$349, save AU$100) These are the sports-focused version of the Jabra Elite 75t. These ‘buds are waterproof and sweatproof to the IP57 standard, so they’re a particularly great buy if you’re looking for a set of workout headphones. Our one complaint is that they sound fairly bass-heavy, but this can thankfully be tweaked through Jabra’s app. Grab them from Amazon and save AU$100.View Deal

Dyson V7 Origin | AU$399 (RRP AU$599, save AU$200) The Dyson V7 is an older model, but it’s still an excellent vacuum. It has enough power to suck up hair, sand and small debris, but it’s best suited to smaller areas, as it has a run time of up to 30 minutes. It’s lightweight, and can easily transform into a smaller handheld device when switching tool attachments. Buy from Big W’s eBay store and get AU$200 off.View Deal

Circles.Life | 50GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$22p/m (first 12 months, then AU$28p/m) Circles.Life frequently have cracking SIM-only deals, and this is no different. For your first 12 months with the telco, you’ll score a healthy 50GB of data for just AU$22 each month, which is a pretty unbeatable offer. After your first year, your monthly bill will increase to AU$28 a month, your data allowance will drop to 20GB. To nab this deal, just use the code 50NEWYEAR when you checkout.View Deal