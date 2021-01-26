This rugged laptop boasts 11th gen Intel chips and a swappable battery

Getac has announced the launch of the next-generation of its S410 rugged laptop which has been tailored to meet the needs of organizations in the defense, manufacturing, public safety, utilities and automotive industries.

The new S410 offers upgraded all-day performance, a brighter display and enhanced memory and processing power in the company's proven rugged form factor.

Getac's latest rugged laptop includes 11th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a PCIe NVMe SSD as default and user-removable storage so that workers can quickly switch drives depending on the task at hand.

Outdoor usability has also improved thanks to a brighter screen that goes up to 1,000 nits that features Getac's LumiBond 2.0 Technology which provides better viewing angles, contrast ratio and sunlight readability. Working in low-light environments is easier too as the S410 has a backlit keyboard as well as a larger touchpad.

One of the best features of Getac's updated S410 rugged laptop though is the fact that the device is expandable to accommodate up to three batteries. This means that field workers can continue doing their jobs with zero downtime from shift to shift.

As is the case with Getac's other ruggedized products, the S410 is MIL-STD-810H certified and the laptop can resist a three-foot drop as well as operate in a wide temperature range from -20°F to 145°F (-29°C to 63°C). An IP53 rating even allows users to operate in dusty and light rain conditions without having to worry about damaging the S410.

President of the rugged and video solutions business group at Getac, Rick Hwang explained how customer demand helped influence the design of the S410 in a press release, saying:

"With the new Getac S410, we have responded to a great demand for a semi-rugged laptop that adapts easily to rapidly-changing conditions, across a wide range of industry applications. Our on-going commitments to technology advancement, professional service, and reliability offer our customers peace of mind when handling complex fieldwork."

The Getac S410 will be available to purchase beginning on March 2nd of this year and interested users can check out the company's website for more information.