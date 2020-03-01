This Photoshop Elements alternative boasts almost $1,000 worth of freebies

The Photo and Graphic designer package by Magix and Xara is a capable alternative to Adobe’s Photoshop Elements and has a suggested retail price of $60.

However, if you purchase it via Fanatical, for a limited time you can get this offering and a truckload of other applications thrown in for free.

The package is made up of three separate bundles: photos, movies and music.

The Photo bundle includes Photo story deluxe, Photo manager deluxe, Xara Page and Layout Designer 11 and Xara Web Designer.

The Movie bundle boasts Vegas Movie Studio 15, Vegas DVD architect, Video Sound cleaning lab and VR studio 2.

Finally, the Music bundle includes Music Maker, Acid Pro, Sound Forge audio studio, MP3 Deluxe 19 and a voucher worth $40 to be used in the Magix In App Store.

The total price of these bundles is nearly $1,000 but they can be yours for only $60 (roughly £45 / $AU90) - a massive saving of 94%.

This package, which includes 14 applications in all, is available worldwide but prices may vary slightly depending on taxes and conversion rates.

These are three separate bundles, and apps are downloaded separately by redeeming coupons at Magix.